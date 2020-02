Steers sell to a top price of £1,330 at Armoy Mart

Just over 170 head were on offer last Monday night and many new customers were in attendance looking for store cattle.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,330, heifers topped at £1,175 with a 390kgs Charolais at £900 and fat cows sold to £1,175 for a great 890kgs Aberdeen Angus cow.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Glenshesk producer, Limousin, 550kgs £1,145, 570kgs £1,170. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 350kgs £830, 360kgs £840, 300kgs £740. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £995. Glenarm producer, Charolais, 550kgs £1,000, 600kgs £1,140, 560kgs £1,180. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 400kgs £870, 560kgs £1,130, 565kgs £1,130. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £870, 400kgs £810, 420kgs £880. Cloughmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,075. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 700kgs £1,310, 710kgs £1,330, 650kgs £1,230. Bushmills producer, Belgian Blue, 530kgs £1,000, 535kgs £1,000. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,205, 650kgs £1,195, 650kgs £1,210. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £895, 430kgs £875. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 1570kgs £1,100. Armoy producer, Belgian Blue, 370kgs £770. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £850, 440kgs £850, 465kgs £920.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs £1,110. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 370kgs £850, 300kgs £705, 390kgs £900. Bushmills producer, 3 Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs, £730, 460kgs £890, 370kgs £720. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 540kgs £1,045, 600kgs £1,175, 500kgs £1,045, 530kgs £1,065. Coleraine producer, Charolais, 570kgs £1,080, 590kgs £1,140, 660kgs £1,200. Broughshane producer, Simmental, 500kgs £945. Armoy producer, Charolais, 350kgs £785. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs £1,080, 570kgs £1,100, 500kgs £1,000. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £895, 470kgs £895, 450kgs £910. Crumlin producer, Belted Galloway, 260kgs £545, 250kgs £590.

FAT COWS

Cushendall producer, Aberdeen Angus, 890kgs £1,175, 700kgs £980. Loughguile producer, Limousin, 530kgs £700. Armoy producer, Simmental, 745kgs £1,030. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 720kgs £940. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 670kgs £800, 670kgs £810, 675kgs £800.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.