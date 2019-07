Steers selling to £1,110 for 600kg Aberdeen Angus at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,110 for 600kg Aberdeen Angus (185.00).

Heifers topped at £1,050 for 525kg Limousin (200.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £340 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves peaked at £335 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to £790 for 475kg for a Fleckvieh steer (166.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £755 for 420kg Aberdeen Angus (180.00).

STEERS: A planner show of steers on offer this week peaked at £1,110 for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus (185.00) presented by H Smith, £1,070, 610kg Limousin (175.00); J Hamill £985, 560kg Charolais (176.00), £875, 475kg Charolais (185.00) and G Ferguson £770, 405kg Hereford (190.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices remain steady to peak at £1,050, 525kg Limousin (200.00) presented by J Redmond, £900, 460kg Aberdeen Angus (196.00), £885, 460kg Limousin (192.00), £870, 450kg Limousin (193.00); G Gibson £970, 525kg Limousin (185.00); M Redmond £885, 490kg Belgian Blue (181.00); A Bowden £880, 425kg Simmental (207.00), £880, 445kg Simmental (198.00), £800, 410kg Limousin (195.00), £770, 415kg Limousin (186.00); W Berry £785, 425kg Shorthorn beef (185.00), £775, 380kg Shorthorn beef (204.00), £710, 360kg Shorthorn beef (197.00); J P Hughes £770, 405kg Simmental (190.00), £600, 330kg Simmental (182.00) and G Ferguson £745, 385kg Limousin (194.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves prices peaked at £340 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by T Irwin; C Loughran £305 Hereford bull; S Magennis £300 Limousin bull; R Cuddy £285 Hereford bull, £250 Hereford bull, £230 Hereford bull, £225 Hereford bull; P Carberry £260 Limousin bull; J Parks £230 Belgian Blue bull; J and G Faulkner £205 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile reared Friesian bulls sold from £95 to £250.

Heifer calves topped at £335 Belgian Blue presented by R Park, £295 Belgian Blue heifer; J McFarland £305 Fleckvieh heifer; P Kelly £300 x 2 Hereford heifers, £270 Shorthorn heifer; I Burley £300 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; J Parks £295 Belgian Blue heifer, £250 Belgian Blue heifer; J S and G Faulkner £290 Belgian Blue heifer; W Allen £265 Limousin heifer, £210 Limousin heifer; C Loughran £260 Hereford heifer, £250 Herefor heifer, £205 Hereford heifer and G Donaldson £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £200 x 2 AA heifer.

WEANLINGS: A small entry of weanling peaked at £790, 475kg Fleckvieh bull (166.00) presented by a Dungannon farmer; D and J Kane £775, 395kg Limousin (196.00), £740, 390kg Charolais (190.00); E Jameson £700, 285kg Charolais (244.00), £550, 205kg Charolais (267.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £755, 420kg Aberdeen Angus (180.00) presented by C McDonald; J Weir £675, 355kg Limousin (189.00), £675, 385kg Aberdeen Angus (175.00) and E Jameson £570, 245kg Charolais (230.00).