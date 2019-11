Steers selling to £1,145 at Armoy Mart

A good show of 158 head last Monday night saw a very sharp trade for all kinds of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,145, heifers sold to £1,100 and fat cows sold to £925.

LEADING PRICES

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 500kgs £1,030, 580kgs £1,180, 550kgs £1,080, 590kgs £1,090. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 450kgs £885, 400kgs £880, 350kgs £700, 400kgs £790, 500kgs £970. Martinstown producer, Belgian Blue, 560kgs £1,100, 580kgs £1,100. Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 600kgs £1,145, 535kgs £1,010. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,100, 60kgs £1,100. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,050, 550kgs £1,000, 540kgs £1,000, 520kgs £1,050, 560kgs £1,050. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 220kgs £1510, 210kgs £495, 180kgs £410, 220kgs £530, 210kgs £575. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 270kgs £630, 210kgs £515, 200kgs £500. Loughguile producer, Limousin, 450kgs £895, 400kgs £745. Ballyvoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 515kgs £1,020, 520kgs £960. Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 450kgs £900, 480kg £885, 420kgs £780. Ballycastle producer, Friesian, 650kgs £1,050, 690kgs £1,070. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 480kgs £820, 490kgs £755, 490kgs £745. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 350kgs £730, 530kgs £1,015. Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1,075. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £890, 530kgs £960, 520kgs £950, 530kgs £990, 520kgs £985. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 530kgs £1,000. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,010, 550kgs £990.

HEIFERS

Coleraine producer, Limousin, 550kgs £1,100, 570kgs £1,080. Loughguile producer, Limousin, 320kgs £600, 300kgs £600, 340kgs £675, 360kgs £680. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 360kgs £720. Glenarm producer, Limousin, 190kgs £430. Portglenone producer, Limousin, 360kgs £670. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 430kgs £820. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 580kgs £1,095, 530kgs £995.

FAT COWS

Cushendall producer, Simmental, 650kgs £925. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 590kgs £705, 680kgs £765.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.