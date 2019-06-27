Steers selling to £1,170 at Dungannon Mart

A small entry of stock due to the good spell of weather with steers selling to £1,170 for a 580kg Charolais (202.00).

Heifers cleared to £925, 555kg Belgian Blue (168.00); dropped calves sold to £380 Belgian Blue heifer and bull calves to £290 Simmental bull; suckled cows and calves sold to £1,300 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot; weanling males sold to £830, 450kg Limousin (185.00) and heifers peaked at £850, 410kg Charolais (207.00).

STEERS: A small entry of steers peaked at £1,170, 580kg Charolais (202.00) presented by E Henry, £1,150, 590kg Limousin (195.00), £1,070, 515kg Charolais (208.00); W Rodgers £945, 545kg Hereford (174.00) and S Molloy £800, 460kg Simmental (174.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices peaked at £925, 555kg Belgian Blue (167.00) presented by P McCormack, £915, 535kg Belgian Blue (171.00); S Lappin £830, 380kg Limousin (218.00), £730, 395kg Limousin (185.00), £720, 360kg Limousin (200.00) and £700, 375kg British Blue (187.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calf prices remain steady with male calves selling to £290 Simmental bull presented by J Campbell, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £275 Aberdeen Angus bull, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Limousin bull; A Watson £220 Shorthorn bull; A Liggett £190 Herefor bull, £170 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £380 Belgian Blue heifer presented by D Gallagher, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Allen £285 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Limousin heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P McElvogue £275 Hereford heifer, £225 x 2 Hereford heifers and E McVeigh £215 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS: A small entry of weanlings saw male calves peaked at £830, 450kg Limousin (185.00) presented by a Dungannon farmers, £790, 385kg Limousin (205.00), £710, 420kg Limousin (206.00); N Berry £830, 430kg Aberdeen Angus (192.00), £695, 335kg Aberdeen Angus (207.00); F and A Donaghy £800, 435kg Charolais (185.00); P Devlin £710, 355kg Limousin (200.00) and D Canavan £610, 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (188.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £850, 410kg Charolais (207.00) presented by M Daly, £825, 440kg Charolais (188.00), £815, 425kg Charolais (192.00), £755, 380kg Charolais (198.00), £695, 355kg Charolais (196.00) and £580, 275kg Charolais (210.00).