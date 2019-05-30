Steers selling to £1,210 for 595kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

A full ring side of buyers insured a brisk trade for all classes of stock with steers selling to £1,210, 595kg Charolais (203.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,035, 565kg Hereford (183.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £530 for a 12 week old Belgian Blue bull, while heifer calves sold to £435 for a 10 week old Belgian Blue heifer; weanlings sold to £955 500kg Charolais bull (191.00) and weanling heifers sold to £890, 435kg Charolais (205.00).

STEERS

Steer prices topped at £1,210, 595kg Charolais (203.00) presented by J Cooke, £1,200, 570kg Limousin (211.00), £1,190, 590kg Limousin (202.00), £1,040, 515kg Limousin (202.00); an Armagh farmer £780, 370kg Simmental (211.00), £770, 385kg Simmental (200.00), £745, 340kg Charolais (219.00), £740, 365kg Simmental (203.00), £725, 325kg Shorthorn beef (223.00), £720, 310kg Simmental (232.00), £715, 325kg Shorthorn beef (220.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer trade remains steady to peak at £1,035, 565kg Hereford (183.00) presented by W Burrows; E and S Boland £965, 495kg Limousin (195.00), £950, 500kg Limousin (190.00), £925, 485kg Limousin (191.00); M McGee £940, 470kg Limousin (200.00); P Brady £905, 440kg Charolais (206.00), £740, 380kg Limousin (195.00), £720, 375kg Limousin (192.00); W Burrows £890, 460kg Stabiliser (194.00); H McNeice £880, 450kg Limousin (196.00); D Mahon £860, 450kg Limousin (191.00), £750, 385kg Limousin (195.00); Mountview Farms £850, 370kg Charolais (230.00), £840, 370kg Charolais (227.00), £820, 400kg Charolais (205.00) and A Patterson £780, 365kg Charolais (214.00), £710, 370kg Charolais (192.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A superb trade for all classes of calves saw bull calves sell to £530 for a 12 week old Belgian Blue bull presented by W and F Armstrong, £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Quinn £500 Charolais bull, 3460 Charolais bull, £425 Charolais bull, £350 Hereford bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Muldrew £345 Hereford bull; W and H Gourley £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £315 Hereford bull, £235 Hereford bull; J and G Faulkner £310 Belgian Blue bull, £200 Aberdeen Angus bull; V McReynolds £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; M and M Edwards £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £225 Aberdeen Angus bull; B Hughes £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Hunter £200 Shorthorn bull.

Reared Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £295.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £375 Charolais presented by S Quinn, £270 Charolais heifer, £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £290 Hereford heifer, £280 Charolais heifer; B Hughes £355 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W and F Armstrong £315 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Allen £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £295 x 2 Lim heifers, £265 Belgian Blue heifer; E McVeigh £305 Hereford heifer; E Robinson £270 Hereford heifer, £235 Hereford heifer, £230 Hereford heifer; N Willis £250 Belgian Blue heifer; A Dungannon farmer £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer; T Quinn £235 Limousin heifer; V McReynolds £215 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and J and G Faulkner £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices remain brisk with male calves clearing to £955 for a 500kg Charolais bull (191.00) presented by M McGee; G Reid £835, 310kg Charolais (267.00), £740, 325kg Limousin (228.00), £715 320kg Charolais (223.00); A Dungannon farmer £835, 365kg Charolais (228.00), £730, 285kg Charolais (255.00); B Doran £830, 375kg Limousin (221.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifer calves peaked at £890, 435kg Charolais (205.00) presented by D Stinson, £830, 370kg Charolais (224.00), £780, 380kg Limousin (206.00); N Muldrew £800, 360kg Belgian Blue (222.00); S Waters £780, 360kg Limousin (218.00), £645, 310kg Limousin (209.00); C McDonald £750, 370kg Charolais (202.00), £730, 350kg Limousin (207.00); B Doran £750, 270kg Limousin (277.00) and a Dungannon producer £705, 285kg Charolais (250.00).