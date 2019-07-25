Steers selling to £1,275 for 600kg at Dungannon Mart

A larger entry of stock saw prices sharper than that of previous weeks with steers selling to £1,275, 600kg Limousin (213.00).

Heifers topped at £1,060, 530kg Limousin (200.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £475 for a five week old Simmental heifer and bull calves to £415 for a four week old Belgian Blue bull.

Weanlings sold to a height of £850 350kg Limousin steer (241.00).

While heifers topped at £790, 415kg Aberdeen Angus (190.00).

STEERS (57): Steer prices continue to improve to peak at £1,275, 600kg Limousin (213.00) presented by P Quinn, £1,220, 595kg Charolais (205.00), £1,190, 610kg Hereford (195.00), £1,140, 555kg Charolais (205.00); J Knox £1,180, 585kg Limousin (202.00), £1,150, 585kg Limousin (197.00), £1,125, 560kg Limousin (201.00); C Williamson £1,135, 550kg Limousin (206.00); J Mallon £1,120, 555kg Charolais (202.00), £1,025, 480kg Limousin (214.00), £1,020, 500kg Limousin (204.00), £930, 460kg Limousin (202.00), £890, 440kg Limousin (202.00), £860, 415kg Limousin (207.00); S Hoines £1,010, 495kg Limousin (204.00), £860, 425kg Limousin (202.00), £840, 410kg Limousin (205.00) and S Duffy £830, 410kg Hereford (202.00).

HEIFERS: More heifers needed weekly to meet demand with a top price paid of £1,060, 530kg Limousin (200.00) presented by P Quinn, £960, 490kg Charolais (196.00), £950, 485kg Limousin(196.00); S Hoines £830, 440kg Limousin (189.00), £770, 380kg Limousin (203.00) and £750 370kg Charolais (203.00).

DROPPED CALVES (95): Dropped calves continue to sell briskly with bull calves selling to £415 Belgian Blue bull presented by E McVeigh; R Potter £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Miskimmons £385 x 2 Fleckvieh bulls, £310 Fleckvieh bull; D Robinson £375 Aberdeen Angus bull, £375 x 2 Saler bulls, £295 x 2 Shorthorn bulls; R Fields £330 Simmental bull, £300 Simmental bull; J Weir £305 Belgian Blue bull; K Hunter £275 Hereford bull, £255 Hereford bull, £250 Hereford bull; P Cullen £275 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Aberdeen Angus bull, £200 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; C Dixon £275 Limousin bull, £270 Limousin bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £120 to £305.

Meanwhile heifers calves topped at £475 for a five week old Simmental heifer presented by R Fields, £305 Simmental heifer; T D Forbes £390 Charolais heifer, £370 Limousin heifer; D Robinson £355 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £340 Hereford heifer; W and F Armstrong £365 Hereford heifer, £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Potter £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Dixon £265 Simmental heifer, £245 Limousin heifer, £230 Limousin heifer and L Allen £240 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

WEANLINGS (75): A larger entry of steers saw male calves sell to £850, 350kg Limousin (241.00) presented by D Bell, £800, 320kg Limousin (248.00); J Johnston £845, 395kg Hereford (214.00); E Jameson £840, 370kg Charolais (226.00); J Weir £740, 360kg Charolais (206.00); I and A Agnew £710, 280kg Charolais (251.00), £700, 295kg Charolais (237.00), £600, 280kg Belgian Blue (212.00), £565, 270kg Belgian Blue (209.00) and J Hughes £600, 270kg Simmental (220.00).

Meanwhile weanlings heifers cleared to £790, 415kg Aberdeen Angus (190.00) presented by E Watt, £590, 315kg Limousin (187.00), £575, 270kg Limousin (212.00); J Weir £695, 370kg Belgian Blue (188.00), £600, 320kg Belgian Blue (286.00); E Jameson £670, 355kg Charolais (188.00), £665, 340kg Charolais (195.00); I and A Agnew £645, 335kg Limousin (193.00), £600, 310kg Charolais (192.00), £570 x 2 290kg Belgian Blue (195.00), £540, 280kg Belgian Blue (191.00), £530, 260kg Belgian Blue (202.00).