Steers selling to £1340 for 685kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £1340 685kg Charolais (196.00).

While heifers topped at £1140 650kg Charolais (175.00).

Fat cows sold to £805 645kg Limousin (125.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £420 Charolais for a six week old Charolais bull and heifer calves to £320 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings saw prices remain steady to peak at £890 460kg Limousin steer (195.00).

While heifer weanlings sold to £715 385kg Limousin (185.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1340 685kg Charolais (196.00) presented by F Robinson, £1280 675kg Charolais (190.00), £1275 620kg Charolais (206.00), £1270 625kg Limousin (203.00), £1245 610kg Charolais (204.00); E McKenna £1270 645kg Charolais (197.00); J Black £1205 590kg Charolais (204.00), £1160 610kg Charolais (190.00), £1125 530kg Charolais (212.00), £1105 545kg Charolais (203.00); T Wallace £980 490kg Limousin (200.00), £930 425kg Limousin (219.00); B McKenna £905 405kg Limousin (224.00), £830 390kg Limousin (213.00) and W McCavish £900 420kg Limousin (214.00), £830 390kg Limousin (213.00), £805 390kg Hereford (206.00).

HEIFERS

An excellent trade for all classes of heifers saw prices peak at £1140 650kg Charolais (175.00) presented by E Doyle, £1105 545kg Charolais (203.00), £1065 515kg Charolais (207.00), £1060 500kg Charolais (212.00), £1020 530kg Charolais (193.00), £1000 500kg Charolais (200.00), £990 495kg Limousin (200.00), £990 465kg Charolais (213.00), £930 470kg Charolais (198.00), £925 475kg Charolais (195.00), £820 390kg Charolais (210.00); J Bell £1075 570kg Limousin (189.00), £1065 575kg Limousin (185.00); I Hardy £1025 525kg Limousin (195.00); S Carberry £960 465kg Charolais (206.00); P Curran £945 460kg Limousin (205.00), £940 445kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00), £900 455kg Limousin (198.00) and J Robinson £670 305kg Limousin (220.00), £560 290kg Limousin (193.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calf prices peaked at £420 for a six week old Charolais bull presented by M McNally; C Loughran £305 Hereford bull, £305 Limousin bull, £250 Hereford bull, £245 Limousin bull; E Wallace £290 Shorthorn bull; R Crawford £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £245 Hereford bull; S Humphries £255 Simmental bull, £245 Simmental bull; S Magennis £235 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Wilkinson £235 Hereford bull; P Lavery £230 Limousin bull; H Irwin £220 Aberdeen Angus bull; N Willis £215 Limousin bull; E Walker £205 Aberdeen Angus bull and F Burrows £200 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £200.

Meanwhile heifers calves topped at £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers presented by E Walker; R Crawford £300 Hereford heifer; W Crooke £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Loughran £235 Hereford heifer; A Fox £230 x 2 Hereford heifers, £190 Hereford heifer and P Lavery £195 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices remain similar to previous weeks with male calves selling to £890 460kg Limousin (195.00) presented by P Cush, £770 345kg Limousin (221.00), £730 335kg Limousin (218.00), £655 285kg Limousin (230.00); R Lester £850 405kg Limousin (209.00), £840 410kg Daq (205.00); S Devine £815 380kg Charolais (213.00), £790 340kg Charolais (233.00), £750 315kg Charolais (238.00); F McVeigh £800 375kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00); P Quinn £750 290kg Limousin (257.00), £700 280kg Simmental (251.00) and J Gervis £710 305kg Charolais (233.00), £680 295kg Charolais (229.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £715 385kg Limousin (185.00) presented by S Devine, £600 295kg Charolais (204.00); R Douglas £660 305kg Charolais (216.00), £640 310kg Charolais (207.00), £610 270kg Charolais (226.00), £600 300kg Charolais (200.00); P Cush £650 325kg Limousin (201.00), £575 255kg Aberdeen Angus (223.00) and P Quinn £645 315kg Limousin (204.00), £550 250kg Limousin (221.00), £545 235kg Limousin (230.00).