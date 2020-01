Steers selling to a top price of £1,390 at Armoy Mart

A good show of 200 head of cattle met another outstanding trade with steers selling to a top price of £1,390 and heifers to £1,280.

Fat cows selling to £1,040.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 710kgs £1,390. Bushmills producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 500kgs £1,030. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 675kgs £1,350, 610kgs £1,270. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,240, 500kgs £1,090. Coleraine producer, Charolais, 600kgs £1,280. Cullybackey producer, Belgian Blue, 400kgs £790. Armoy producer, Limousin, 350kgs £825. Newtowncrommelin producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £800, 420kgs £820, 430kgs £840, 410kgs £820. Novally producer, 490kgs £1,005, 490kgs £900. Bushmills producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 470kgs £955, 460kgs £915, 470kgs £935. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £820, 410kgs £785. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 2, 410kgs £840. Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus, 230kgs £585, 270kgs £600, 270kgs £600, 225kgs £585. Antrim producer, Friesian, 700kgs £1,010, 600kgs £940, 640kgs £940. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 650kgs £1,265. Loughguile producer, Belgian Blue, 510kgs £995. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 530kgs £990, 600kgs £985, 550kgs £900. Cloughmills producer, Charolais, 450kgs £900, 440kgs £860, 390kgs £745. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 400kgs 3810, 350kgs £745, 360kgs £740.

HEIFERS

Coleraine producer, Charolais, 620kgs £1,280, 620kgs £1,250, 650kgs £1,260, 620kgs £1,175. Kilraughts producer, Limousin, 350kgs £690. Glenshesk producer, Limousin, 560kgs £1,170, 660kgs £1,235, 530kgs £1,120, 530kgs £1,060. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 350kgs £740, 500kgs £860, 360kgs £800, 440kgs £885, 280kgs £575, 330kgs £680, 280kgs £615, 230kgs £575. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 560kgs £1,060, 590kgs £1,190. Bushmills producer, Belgian Blue, 540kgs £1,010, 480kgs £940. Glenshesk producer, Charolais, 360kgs £760, 380kgs £820. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 500kgs £940, 530kgs £1,020. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £960, 530kgs £1,030, 450kgs £890, 500kgs £960. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 640kgs £1,240. Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus, 280kgs £610, 260kgs £530, 270kgs £600, 285kgs £610.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.