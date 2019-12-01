Stephen Mulvey to judge Irish Beltex Club’s in-lamb Christmas Show and Sale

County Meath-based Beltex breeder, Stephen Mulvey, has been appointed to judge this year’s Beltex in-lamb Christmas Show and Sale, which is being held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday, 6th December.

A total of 39 Beltex Female Pedigree Sheep are scheduled to go under the hammer with the sale being carried out under the auspices of both the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club.

Stephen is a highly respected Beltex breeder and his Royal Flush Beltex Flock, which he runs with the help of his wife, Michaela, is very well known.

The show is scheduled to start at 11.00am with the sale commencing at 1.00pm.

For further information contact the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Secretary, Kenny Preston on 07788 146521.