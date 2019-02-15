Stirling Beef Shorthorn bulls peak at 15,000gns

Beef Shorthorn bulls sold to a top of 15,000gns on Monday, February 4 at the breed society’s official annual spring fixture.

Sale leader was the junior and overall champion, Podehole Landmark TI +26, SRI +19, a 22-month-old roan by Knockenjig Hercules and out of a homebred dam. Bred and exhibited by H Horrell, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire he sold to breed newcomers, Gates Farming Partnership, Oakham, Leicestershire.

Another Hercules son from the same breeder, the 23-month-old red Podehole Lincoln TI +30, SRI +25 was awarded the senior championship and made 7,500gns to MG Bailey, Forfar, Angus. The day’s second highest call of 13,000gns went to Leonard of Upsall TI +30, SRI +26, a 23-month-old roan Dingo of Upsall son from Hon G Turton, Thirsk, North Yorkshire to David and Rosemary Dickie, Sanquhar, Dumfriesshire.

Mullaglass Lexus TI +22, SRI +14, a 22-month-old roan Dunsyre Esquire son from R Henning, Newry, County Down commanded 5,200gns from A Morton, Denny, Stirlingshire.

Females

Trade was led at 6,000gns by Chapelton Gem TI +28, SRI +24, a 22-month-old in calf roan heifer from DJ Biggar. Sired by the 9,000gns Fergus of Upsall, she sold to Thomas Staunton, Kinvara, County Galway.

Next at 4,000gns was the champion female, Glenisla Foxglove Flake L295 TI +29, SRI +23, a roan 22-month-old in calf roan heifer by the 7,500gns Chapelton Glen Clova. Bred and exhibited by JPO Gibb, she was secured by A Shaw, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Averages: 41 bulls £4,676; 19 females sold; £2,536.57.

Auctioneers: United Auctions