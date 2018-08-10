Stolen tractor recovered

A tractor which had been stolen in the Dungannon area was recovered in the early hours of this morning (Friday, August 10) by Police in Newry.

The theft of the New Holland tractor from a field in the Killycanavan Road, Dungannon, was reported stolen to Police in Mid Ulster at around 3am this morning. However it is thought the vehicle may have been taken sometime after 9.15pm on Thursday night (August 9).

Officers in Newry located the tractor in the Dublin Road area at around 1.30am this morning.

Chief Inspector Sandy Johnston said: “This is an example of how officers from across different Policing districts and disciplines work together in a bid to reduce incidents of rural crime. We are by no means complacent, our work continues, and we remain committed to reducing incidents of crime in rural communities. We are asking the public to help us by reporting suspicious incidents or movements to us as soon as possible.”