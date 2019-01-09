Stolen tractor recovered after anonymous call to MLA’s office

A stolen tractor has been recovered after an anonymous call was made to a local MLA’s office.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has welcomed the return of the Massey Ferguson 250 tractor which was taken in the Loughgall area and had sentimental value to the owners.

The tractor had been taken in late December from a farmyard and Mr Irwin’s Richhill advice office received an anonymous call on Wednesday, 9th January to state the tractor had been left at a location near Keady.

Mr Irwin who knows the owner of the tractor well said: “I am relieved that the tractor has been recovered and that it can now be returned to its rightful owner. As I said in previous press statements on rural theft, it is scandalous that thieves can operate with such impunity and take valuable items from our hard working farming community. The owner is delighted to see the tractor returned.

“My office received an anonymous call on Wednesday morning with information as to the whereabouts of the tractor and I thank the PSNI for their assistance in attending the scene and their work to have the tractor returned to its owner and also for the assistance of the public with important information that led to the tractor being returned.”

He concluded: “Rural crime continues to be a scourge however what is of vital importance in this case is the assistance of the public in reporting suspicious activity immediately. Information and the help of the public is key in many cases as this can ultimately lead to the net closing on the criminals and denting criminal activity.”