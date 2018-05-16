Stop kidding around - goat gets stuck in metal fence

A female goat who got her head stuck between a metal fence had a lucky escape thanks to the RSPCA officer who freed her.

The poor goat became stuck on Saturday (May 12th) at about 5pm when a member of the public called the RSPCA.

Animal Collection Officer (ACO) Emily Welch went along to help.

She said: “The goats were kept in an enclosure in Norton, Stockton-on-Tees but had somehow got out twice in one day and the second time, this poor goat managed to get her head stuck in the metal fence.

“She was struggling to free herself and she had her kid with her who was also very distressed.

“Thankfully we were called and were able to let the goat free. We basically had to dig beneath the fence and move the dirt away to create some space to gently push her head down so she could be released.

“Apart from it being a bit of an ordeal for both mother and kid, who was clearly worried for mum, they were both absolutely fine and have now been moved to another enclosure where they won’t be able to get into trouble again.”

ACO Welch was pleased to reunite them and see them safely back to their enclosure.

Goats need access to a fenced area so they can get plenty of exercise.

As they are highly inquisitive and natural climbers they are very good at escaping from their enclosures and can easily become trapped in unsuitable fencing.

This means fencing for goats needs to be very strong, safe and durable.

Goats also like to rub and rear up against fences and can even dig under them and so it is a good idea to check their fencing daily for any signs of damage.

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in desperate need of care, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/give