Store bullocks sell to £1,000 for 580kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart

A much larger entry on Tuesday, September 24 at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales producing a very steady demand for all sorts.

This week store bullocks sold to £1,000 for a 580kg Limousin with medium weights to £825 for a 410kg Charolais.

Store heifers sold to £930 for a 550kg Charolais with medium weights to £800 for a 430kg Limousin.

Weanling males sold to £850 for a 400kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £495 for 210kg Limousin.

Weanling heifers sold to £825 for a 430kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £555 for a 220kg Charolais.

Sample prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer 580kg Limousin to £1,000, 470kg Charolais to £955, 580kg Charolais to £850, 450kg Limousin to £780 and 480kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 410kg Charolais to £825. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Hereford to £710, 470kg Hereford to £690 and 440kg Hereford to £670.

STORE HEIFERS

Corranny producer 550kg Charolais to £930, 500kg Limousin to £870 and 530kg Charolais to £830. Innishmore producer 530kg Belgian Blue to £905. Lisnaskea producer 530kg Charolais to £875 and 520kg Charolais to £855. Derrylin producer 450kg Charolais to £850 and 430kg Limousin to £800. Tamlaght producer 490kg Limousin to £850, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £815 and 430kg Limousin to £730. Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £845 and 460kg Charolais to £840. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Hereford to £665.

WEANLING MALES

Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £850, 440kg Charolais to £845 and 360kg Charolais to £770. Tempo producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £795, 340kg Saler to £705 and 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £625. Brookeborough producer 350kg Charolais to £745, 300kg Charolais to £710, 290kg Charolais to £705, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £695, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £695, 280kg Charolais to £680, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £650 and 370kg Simmental to £620. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. Derrylin producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £615. Magheraveely producer 350kg Limousin to £615 and 300kg Belgian Blue to £605. Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £580. Cooneen producer 310kg Limousin to £530, 260kg Limousin to £500 and 210kg Limousins to £495 twice.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £825, 430kg Charolais to £820, 410kg Limousin to £790, 400kg Charolais to £765, 380kg Charolais to £735, 420kg Charolais to £730, 390kg Charolais to £700 and 390kg Limousin to £690. Lisbellaw producer 400kg Simmental to £735. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £720 and 410kg Charolais to £675. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £680, 300kg Saler to £650, 300kg Charolais to £595, 330kg Charolais to £575, 260kg Charolais to £530 and 250kg Charolais to £530. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £670, 290kg Charolais to £580 and 280kg Charolais to £550. Brookeborough producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £665, 270kg Charolais to £590 and 220kg Charolais to £555. Aghalane producer 300kg Limousin to £615. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £610, 260kg Charolais to £570 and 280kg Charolais to £560. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £605, 350kg Charolais to £565, 310kg Charolais to £545 and 330kg Charolais to £510. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Charolais to £590, 260kg Charolais to £575 and 220kg Charolais to £545. Clabby producer 310kg Limousin to £585.

More stock required to supply this growing demand.