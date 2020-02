Store bullocks sell to £1100 at Lisnaskea Mart

A larger entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, February 4 returned a strong demand for all sorts.

This week store bullocks sold to £1100 for a 490kg Charolais (£224) to a Brookeborough producer.

Store heifers sold to £970 for a 540kg Simmental (£179) to a Newtowmbutler producer and 380kg Charolais to £890.

Weanling steers and Bulls sold to £940 for a 390kg Charolais (£241) 390kg Charolais to £935 (£240) and 920 for a 360kg Charolais (£255) with smaller ones selling to £630 for a 200kg Charolais (£315) and 700 for a 230kg Charolais (£304).

Weanling heifers sold to £860 for a 320kg Charolais (£269) and 845 for a 320kg Charolais (£264) with smaller ones selling to £700 for a 240kg Limousin (£291). Leading prices:

STORE BULLOCKS

Brookeborough producer 490kg Charolais to £1100 (£224), Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £950, 430kg Charolais to £905 and 400kg Charolais to £830. Rosslea producer 380kg Limousin to £900, 410kg Limousin to £890, 390kg Simmental to £890, 380kg Limousin to £870 and 390kg Limousin to £860. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais top £705.

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 540kg Simmental to £970 (£179), 450kg Limousin to £920, and 540kg Shorthorn to £900. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Brookeborough producer 410kg Limousin to £935. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £890. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 and 330kg Charolais to £615.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Leggs producer 430kg Charolais to £940, 390kg Charolais to £940 (£241) 390kg Charolais to £935 (£240) 370kg Charolais to £870 and 360kg Charolais to £865. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £920 (£255), Derrygonnelly producer 400kg Charolaisto £890 (£222), 350kg Limousin to £840 (£240), 300kg Charolais to £810 (£270), 320kg Charolais to £785, 340kg Charolais to £755, 350kg Limousin to £720, 280kg Limousin to £685 and 280kg Limousin to £665. Belcoo producer 340kg Charolais to £885 (£260) and 330kg Charolais to £835 (£253), Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £860 and 330kg Charolais to £765. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £860, 310kg Charolais to £810, (£261) 280kg Charolais to £750, 310kg Charolais to £730 and 250kg Charolais to £720 (£288). Rosslea producer 340kg Limousin to £860, 340kg Limousin to £785, 340kg Limousin to £770, 330kg Limousin to £760 and 290kg Limousin to £725. Florencecourt producer 320kg Limousin to £835 (£261), 320kg Limousin to £800, 260kg Limousin to £675, 270kg Limousin to £670 and 200kg Limousin to £575 (£288), Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £830, 320kg Charolais to £830 (£259) and 330kg Charolais to £750. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £800. Rosslea producer 290kg Charolais to £785 (£271), Rosslea producer 350kg Charolais to £775 and 300kg Limousin to £710. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £745, 300kg Charolais to £670, 280kg Charolais to £650, 240kg Charolais to £625 and 250kg Charolais to £600. Rosslea producer 360kg Shorthorn to £715. Brookeborough producer 230kg Charolais to £700 (£304), Lisbellaw producer 280kg Charolais to £645 and 240kg Charolais to £640 (£266) and Lisnaskea producer 240kg Charolais to £640 (£266) and 200kg Charolais to £630 (£315).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £860 (£269), 330kg Charolais to £850 and 320kg Charolais to £845 (£264), Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £805, 310kg Charolais to £730, 350kg Charolais to £705 and 340kg Charolais to £695. Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin to £760. Rosslea producer 360kg Charolais to £760, 300kg Charolais to £750 (£250) and 310kg Charolais to £690. Rosslea producer 320kg Charolais to £750 and 290kg Charolais to £675. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £730, 290kg Charolais to £705, 270kg Charolais to £655, 270kg Charolais to £650 x 2 and 250kg Charolais to £600. Leggs producer 330kg Charolais to £730. Belleek producer 260kg Charolais to £720 (£277), Rosslea producer 310kg Limousin to £720 and 240kg Limousin to £700 (£291), Belcoo producer 320kg Charolais to £705. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £675, 290kg Charolais to £675 and 280kg Charolais to £660. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £670, 320kg Charolais to £665 and 260kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £665, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £655, 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £640, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £615 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Charolais to £615 (£279) and 240kg Charolais to £600. Brookeborough producer 240kg Charolais to £600 and 230kg Charolais to £545.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply demand.