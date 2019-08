Store cattle prices strong at Dungannon

Store cattle prices remain strong at Dungannon with steers selling to £1210 650kg Char (186.00). Heifers peaked at £985 615kg Her (160.00); Dropped Calves topped at £370 Her Bull and Heifer Calves to £350 Lim; Weanlings saw prices top at £790 for a 445kg Lim Steer (177.00) and Weanling Heifers to £650 400kg Her (163.00).

STEER

Steer prices peaked at £1210 650kg Char (186.00) presented by J Knox, £1210 625kg Sim (194.00); B Meenagh £1195 590kg Lim (203.00), £940 485kg Sim (194.00); T Montgomery £1025 525kg Char (195.00), £980 510kg Lim (192.00); F McStay £1000 485kg Sim (206.00); G & L McKinney £980 480kg Lim (204.00), £925 450kg Lim (206.00), £890 410kg Lim (217.00); V Kelly £970 485kg Char (200.00); S Duffy £825 415kg Her (199.00), £815 390kg Her (209.00), £755 355kg Her (213.00); M Reihill £820 405kg Sim (203.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer price continue to strengthen to peak at £985 615kg Her (160.00) presented by R Knipe; M Donaghy £865 455kg Daq (190.00), £700 370kg BB (189.00); A McDonald £775 405kg Lim (191.00); A Hopper £765 380kg Lim (201.00), £720 365kg Lim (197.00), £700 365kg Lim (192.00), £520 250kg Lim (208.00); A & E Crozier £720 370kg Char (195.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves topped at £370 Her Bull presented by P Kelly; R Potter £300 AA Bull; K Loughran £250 BB Bull; P & T McCaughey £250 AA Bull, £230 x 2 AA Bulls; S Magennis £225 AA Bull; S Lynch £220 Her Bull; S Donaghy £200 BB Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £60 to £135; Meanwhile Heifer Calves cleared to £350 Lim presented by M Daly; R Cooke £350 AA Hfr; W Allen £285 Lim Hfr, £260 Her Hfr, £255 Her Hfr, £230 AA Hfr; S Glasgow £285 Lim Hfr, £240 Lim Hfr; S Lynch £270 AA Hfr; W Condy £250 Her Hfr; K Loughran £245 BB Hfr; P & T McCaughey £240 AA Hfr, £220 x 2 AA Hfrs; R Potter £230 AA Hfr; A Fox £205 AA Hfr.

WEANLINGS

Weanling trade topped at £790 445kg Lim steer (178.00) presented by E Parkes, £690 335kg Lim (205.00), £650 305kg Lim (211.00), £580 275kg Lim (209.00); A Conn £550 270kg Her (202.00), £530 245kg Sim (215.00); Meanwhile weanlings heifers topped at £650 400kg Her (163.00) presented by A Conn; J Conn £555 265kg Daq (209.00); W & G £485 250kg Her (193.00), £465 245kg Her (190.00), £405 205kg Her (195.00).