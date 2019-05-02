Store heifers sell to £1,200 for a 650kg at Lisnaskea Marts

A slightly smaller entry at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, April 30 sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.

This week store heifers sold to £1,200 for a 650kg Charolais (£184) and reaching £204 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1,080.

Store bullocks sold to £955 for a 500kg Belgian Blue and £920 for a 420kg Belgian Blue (£219).

Weanling males sold to £985 for a 360kg Charolais (£273) and £950 for a 400kg Charolais (£237.50) with smaller ones selling to £312 per 100kg for a 160kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.

Weanling Heifers sold to £950 for a 400kg Charolais (£237) and 360kg Charolais to £890 (£247) with smaller ones selling to £268 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £750.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS

Maguiresbridge producer 650kg Charolais to £1,200 (£184), 530kg Limousin to £1,080 (£204) and 590kg Charolais to £1,100 (£186), Lisnaskea producer 570kg Simmental to £1,100 (£193), Magheraveely producer 530kg Charolais to £1,000 (£188), Derrylin producer 470kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 520kg Stabiliser to £880, 500kg Stabiliser to £850, 500kg Stabiliser to £820 and 430kg Stabiliserto £735. Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £850, 460kg Hereford to £845, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 390kg Limousin to £795. Kinawley producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 380kg Charolais to £805.

STORE BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £955 (£191) and 420kg Belgian Blue to £920 (£219).

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £985 (£273) and 410kg Charolais to £945 (£230), Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Charolais to £950 (£237.50), 400kg Charolais to £905 (£226) and 360kg Charolais to £890 (£247), Newtownbutler producer 430kg Limousin to £945 and 350kg Limousin to £875. Kinawley producer 440kg Charolais to £930, 420kg Limousin to £930, 380kg Charolais to £920, 360kg Limousin to £815 and 300kg Charolais to £670. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £930 (£266), 320kg Charolais to £900 (£281) and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £905 (£258), 350kg Charolais to £900 (£257) and 330kg Charolais to £890 (£269), Belleek producer 320kg Charolais to £895 (£279), 300kg Charolais to £805, 290kg Charolais to £795, and 260kg Charolais to £785 (£302), Derrylin producer 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £840, 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £840, 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £840, 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £775 and 220kg Limousin to £485. Garrison producer 280kg Limousin to £805 (£287), 180kg Aberdeen Angus to £520 (£288) and 160kg Aberdeen Angus to £500 (£312), Garrison producer 320kg Charolais to £800 and 320kg Charolais to £790. Derrylin producer 380kg Shorthorns to £805 x 2, Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin to £770, 340kg Limousin to £765 and 280kg Limousin to £685. Garrison producer 300kg Charolais to £755. Kinawley producer 300kg Limousin to £745 and 230kg Limousin to £645 (£280). Garrison producer 320kg Charolais to £700.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Charolais to £950 (£237) and 360kg Charolais to £890 (£247), Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £850. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £830, 280kg Charolais to £750 (£268), 290kg Charolais to £725, and 300kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £785, 300kg Charolais to £750, 290kg Charolais to £725, 320kg Charolais to £715, 280kg Charolais to £670, 250kg Charolais to £650 (£260), 300kg Charolais to £650 and 280kg Charolais to £645. Kinawley producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £745 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £570. Kinawley producer 310kg Charolais to £740 and 290kg Limousin to £625. Garrison producer 300kg Charolais to £700, 290kg Simmental to £655, 280kg Simmental to £640 and 270kg Charolais to £575. Rosslea producer 320kg Saler to £690 and 280kg Charolais to £660. Kinawley producer 300kg Limousin to £690 and 310kg Limousin to £570. Cooneen producer 280kg Hereford to £680 (£243) 300kg Simmental to £635 and 260kg Simmental to £580. Aghalane producer 320kg Charolais to £620 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £610.

Lots more stock require to supply demand.