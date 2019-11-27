Store heifers sell to £1000 for 540kg at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales

An increased entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, November 26 sold to a brisk demand for all sorts.

This week store heifers sold to £1000 for a 540kg Charolais (£185).

Store bullocks sold to £980 for a 560kg Friesian (£175).

Weanling steers and Bulls sold to £870 for a 390kg Charolais (£229) and £835 for a 330kg Charolais (£253) with smaller ones selling to £620 for a 210kg Charolais (£295) and 625 for a 220kg Charolais (£284).

Weanling heifers sold to £860 for a 370kg Charolais (£232) and £805 for a 340kg Charolais (£237) with smaller ones selling to £575 for a 210kg Charolais (£274).

Leading prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 540kg Charolais to £1000 (£185), Lisnaskea producer 400kg Hereford to £675. Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £660 and 370kg Shorthorn to £660. Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.

STORE BULLOCKS

Maguiresbridge producer 560kg Fries to £980 (£175) Newtownbutler producer 450kg Simmental to £930 (£206) Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £730, 410kg Limousin to £680 and 440kg Shorthorn to £600.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Rosslea producer 380kg Charolais to £870, (£229) 320kg Charolais to £800 (£250) and 340kg Charolais to £775 (£228), Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £850 and 360kg Charolais to £830. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £845 and 350kg Simmental to £775. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £835 (£253), Macken producer 370kg Charolais to £805 and 330kg Charolais to £715. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £780 and 310kg Limousin to £665. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £780, 300kg Charolais to £690, 360kg Charolais to £660, 300kg Charolais to £650 and 320kg Charolais to £635. Co Cavan producer 320kg Limousin to £765, 300kg Limousin to £730, and 300kg Ah to £685. Kinawley producer 340kg Limousin to £760, 340kg Simmental to £700 and 330kg Hereford to £685. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £745 and 290kg Limousin to £665. Aghalane producer 300kg Charolais to £740, 250kg Charolais to £640, 210kg Charolais to £620 (£295), 270kg Charolais to £600 and 220kg Charolais to £490. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £680. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Charolais to £625 (£284), 250kg Charolais to £610, 220kg Charolais to £600 (£273), 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £595, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £595, 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £565 and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £475. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £590, 220kg Charolais to £570 (£259), 210kg Limousins to £525 x 2 and 230kg Charolais to £510.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £760 (£232), 370kg Charolais to £765 and 350kg Charolais to £750. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £805. Tempo producer 380kg Charolais to £780, 320kg Charolais to £700 and 310kg Charolais to £600. Co Cavan producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £745 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £715, 250kg Limousin to £590, 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £585 and 260kg Limousin to £530. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £685 and 280kg Limousin to £625. Derrylin producer 330kg Limousin to £650, 250kg Charolais to £600, 230kg Charolais to £460 and 220kg Charolais to £400. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £645 and 280kg Limousin to £590. Aghalane producer 230kg Charolais to £620 (£269) 240kg Charolais to £520 and 240kg Charolais to £480. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Belgian Blue to £605. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £585. Newtownbutler producer 210kg Charolais to £575 (£274).

