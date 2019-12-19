Store heifers sell to £1080 at Rathfriland Co-Op

An excellent entry of cattle on Friday with weanling calves to £1000 for 340k Charolais equaling 294p/k.

In the heifer section, a Seapatrick farmer reached £1080 and £1050.

In the bullock section, most were under 500k.

These sold to £960 for a 476k Limousin from Dromore.

100 dropped calves sold to £400 for a Hereford bull from Ballynahinch.

Female Limousins from Newry sold to £390.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballynahinch farmer: Hereford bull £400. Newry farmer: Limousin heifer £390. Clontifleece farmer: Simmental bulls £375 and £320. Brague farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £370 and £290. Ballyholland farmer: £350 and £315. Saintfield farmer: Limousin bull £305. Warringsford farmer: Hereford bull £300.

WEANLINGS

Rostrevor farmer: 460k at £950. Leitrim farmer: 350k at £825, 402k at £790, 412k at £700, 348k at £680, 284k at £635. Kilkeel farmer: 320k at £695. Hillsborough farmer: 250k at £645, 248k at £575. Newry farmer: 322k at £570. Glenvale farmer: 320k at £570. Tullyframe farmer: 208k at £485.

HEIFERS

Seapatrick farmer: 598k at £1080, 568k at £1050, 534k at £900. Ballycross farmer: 570k at £900, 482k at £815. Ballyroney farmer: 590k at £950. Banbridge farmer: 418k at £770, 344k at £620, 360k at £620.

BULLOCKS

Dromara farmer: 476k at £960. Dromore farmer: 454k at £925, 494k at £900, 438k at £885, 400k at £840. Katesbridge farmer: 606k at £1015, 568k at £950, 566k at £930, 500k at £830. Banbridge farmer: 490k at £920, 414k at £815. Rostrevor farmer: 406k at £950.

While lamb prices remained stable, fat ewes increased on Tuesday evening.

Lambs sold to a top of £93 for a lot of heavier lambs from Poyntzpass.

A Drumnaquoile farmer sold 31k at £91. Lisnacree farmer: 29k at £90. Ballywillwill farmer: 27k at £90. Poyntzpass farmer: 26.6k at £90. Kilkeel farmer: 27.5k at £90. Katesbridge farmer: 24k at £88.50. Kilkeel farmer: 18k at £71. Annaclone farmer: 21k at £82. Truella farmer: 20.4k at £78.

FAT EWES

Ardarragh farmer: £135. Kilcoo farmer: £120. Ballymartin farmer: £114. Lessize farmer: £102. Ballynafoy farmer: £101. Mayobridge farmer: £95. Ballymartin farmer: £95.