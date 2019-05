Store heifers sell to £955 at Lisnaskea Mart

A good firm demand reported at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, May 7 for a large selection on offer.

This week store bullocks sold to £1,015 for a 450kg Charolais (£225) reaching £232 per 100kg for a 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £790.

Store heifers sold to £955 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus (£203).

Weanling males sold to £955 for a 350kg Charolais (£273), £925 for a 380kg Charolais (£243) with smaller ones selling to £790 for a 280kg Limousin (£282) and reaching £326 per 100kg for a 210kg Charolais to £685 and a 230kg Simmental selling to £680 (£295 per 100kg).

Weanling heifers sold to £780 for a 330kg Charolais (£236) with smaller ones selling to £274 per 100kg for a 210kg Charolais to £575 and £640 for a 240kg Charolais (£266).

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Fintona producer 450kg Charolais to £1,015 (£225) and 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £790 (£232), Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais to £965 (£219), Knockaraven producer 430kg Limousin to £935 (£217), 420kg Charolais to £915 (£218) and 430kg Charolais to £900.

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £955 (£203).

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £955 (£273) and 280kg Limousin to £765 (£273), Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £925 (£243) and 340kg Charolais to £835 (£246), Knockaraven producer 360kg Limousin to £895 (£248), Rosslea producer 370kg Limousin to £895 (£242,) 370kg Charolais to £885, 330kg Charolais to £850 (£257), 330kg Charolais to £825, 310kg Limousin to £780, 330kg Charolais to £765, 310kg Limousin to £730 and 330kg Limousin ro £730. Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais to £840 and 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £720. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £820, (£234), 330kg Charolais to £770 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £755. Magheraveely producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. Knockaraven producer 280kg Limousin to £790 (£282) and 290kg Limousin to £780 (£269), Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £760. Fivemiletown producer 380kg Charolais to £760, 280kg Charolais to £725 (£259) and 320kg Charolais to £695. Florencecourt producer 300kg Limousin to £760 (£253), Kinawley producer 340kg Shorthorn to £755 and 210kg Charolais to £685 (£326) Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £745 and 300kg Limousin to £710. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £740, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £705. Lisnaskea producer 230kg Simmental to £680 (£295) Lisbellaw producer 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £640 X 2 (£291), Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £630 (£262) and 290kg Shorthorn to £625. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Limousin to £625.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £780 (£236) and 330kg Charolais to £770 (£233), Rosslea producer 370kg Limousin to £780, 350kg Limousin to £765, 360kg Limousin to £760, 290kg Limousin to £645, 280kg Limousin to £630 and 250kg Limousin to £590. Enniskillen producer 350kg Limousin to £765 and 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £735. Rosslea producer 360kg Charolais to £765, 380kg Charolais to £750, 330kg Charolais to £695, 310kg Charolais to £660, 300kg Charolais to £640, 250kg Charolais to £625 (£250), 250kg Charolais to £600, 230kg Charolais to £600 (£240) and 240kg Charolais to £590. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £735, 320kg Charolais to £680 and 250kg Charolais to £625 (£250), Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £720, 320kg Limousin to £680 and 330kg Limousin to £655. Monea producer 260kg Charolais to £650, 250kg Charolais to £640, 250kg Charolais to £615, 210kg Charolais to £575 (£274), 240kg Charolais to £570 and 190kg Charolais to £505 (£266), Lisbellaw producer 270kg Limousin to £635. Knockaraven producer 270kg Limousin to £630 (£233).

Lots more required to supply growing demand from buyers provincewide.