Store heifers to £1,230 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A good entry of cattle on Friday (July 20) with prices improved compared to the pre-holiday sale.

Store heifers sold to £1,230 for a 670k Belgian Blue from Grallagh.

Bullocks cleared up to £1,275 for a 686k Hereford from Rathfriland.

The same vendor sold a further two at £1,105 and £1,100.

Suckler outfits also cleared up to £1,100 twice.

Fat cows sold to £1,040 for a 686k Hereford from Castlewellan.

A Lisburn farmer sold a 624k Charolais cow at £1,000. A 706k Charolais bull also sold at £1,000.

An excellent entry of weanlings cleared up to £975 for a 558k Limousin from Tullyframe.

A big entry of dropped calves returned a better trade with a Seaforde farmer topping the section with £405, £400 and £400 for three bull calves.

A Corbally farmer reached £360 for Hereford heifer calves.

DROPPED CALVES

Seaford farmer: £405, £400, £400, £375 etc. Corbally farmer: Hereford heifers £360 and £270. Ballynafern farmer: Belgian Blue bull £345. Ballynahinch farmer: Belgian Blue bull £330. Cahard farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £290. Bessbrook farmer: 2 Shorthorn heifers £240 and £235.

WEANLINGS

Tullyframe farmer: 558k at £975. Derryogue farmer: 478k at £895, 476k at £875, 480k at £865, 450k at £845. Banbridge farmer: 378k at £840, 340k at £800, 326k at £800, 372k at £800. Poyntzpass farmer: 440k at £800, 398k at £720, 372k at £660. Ballyveamore farmer: 370k at £775. Carrginagh farmer: 392k at £870.

FAT COWS

Castlewellan farmer: 686k at £1,040. Lisburn farmer: 624k at £1,000. Edenagarry farmer: 706k Charolais bull at £1,000. Moira farmer: 668k at £930. Tullyframe farmer: 590k at £905. Lisburn farmer: 716k at £860. Glenhorne farmer: 660k at £780.

Suckler heifers with young calves at foot sold to £1,100 twice.

HEIFERS

Rathfriland farmer: 670k at £1,230. Poyntzpass farmer: 480k at £920, 460k at £820. Glenhorne farmer: 478k at £905. Castlewellan farmer: 488k at £885, 478k at £850, 460k at £815 etc.

There was a consistent trade for sheep on Tuesday evening.

While the top price was £81 from a Cabra farmer, many lots sold at £80 per head.

This included a lot of 23k from Keady.

There were more store lambs in the entry ensured that the average price rose slightly on the week.

While fat rams sold to £120 followed by £116 and fat ewes sold to £102.

LAMBS

Cabra farmer: 30k at £81. Hilltown farmer: 25k at £80.50. Upper Leitrim farmer: 24k at £80. Keady farmer: 23k at £80. Ballymartin farmer: 26k at £80. Ballymageough farmer: 24k at £80. Tanvalley farmer: 25.7k at £80. Dromore farmer: 24.4k at £80. Blackscull farmer: 24.9k at £80. Ballyward farmer: 25k at £80. Dromara farmer: 19.4k at £74. Newry farmer: 16.9k at £64. Ballymageough farmer: 18.8k at £71, 18k at £68. Castlewellan farmer: 17.5k at £65.50. Cabra farmer: 24 lambs 17.9k at £65.50 and 28 lambs 16.2k at £69.

FAT EWES

Fat rams: Ballyward farmer: £120. Cabra farmer: £116. Rathfriland farmer: £86. Fat ewes: Banbridge farmer: £102. Cranfield farmer: £92. Leapoges farmer: £92. Kilkeel farmer: £90. Ballynafoy farmer: £87. Blackscull farmer: £85. Dromara farmer: £85.