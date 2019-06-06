Straid YFC annual barbecue

Straid YFC held their annual barbecue on May 25 at Cullyburn Riding School. The night was a great success.

The band IMPACT who kept the crowd dancing away all night. The club really value their year on year support.

Julie Knipe, Aimee Mckillen, Laura Patterson

Straid YFC are look forward to next year’s barbecue already.

Laura McKay and Matthew Drysdale

Adrianna Coulter and Alana Buckley

Gleno YFC members enjoying their neighbouring club's barbecue

Jessica Warwick and Fiona Gough

Laura Robinson and Clara McConnell

Stewart Ferris and Robert Patterson

Enjoying the Straid YFC barbecue