Straidarran tops final ram sale

The NI Texel Club held their final tup sale of the season in Ballymena Mart recently.

This sale saw Shearling Ram prices peaking at 850gns with Ram Lambs peaking at 780gns.

During the pre-show sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford, the Judge, Murray Annett, Milestonehill Texels picked his SH Coleman Champion from Nigel Ross’s Glenross pen. This lamb which was owned by son Justin, a Forkins Anfield son out of a homebred Curley Usher dam went on to secure one of the sale’s leading prices at 750gns, selling to J&D Crawford, Lisburn. Mr Annett chose his SH Coleman Reserve Champion from the Shearling Ram class with John Watson’s Duvarren Texels exhibit taking the coveted place in the presale judging. Selling to Bernard McKeever, Kilmore, Co Armagh the homebred Duvarren Armada, a Duvarren Ultra son sold for 680gns.

Standing next to the Reserve Champion in the Shearling Class was Martin Warnock’s Straidarran exhibit. Nochnary Augusta, a Knock Yankee son out of a Baltier Thunderbird dam sold to take the top sale price of the evening at 850gns to D McCormick, Ballycastle. Claiming third place in the presale judging in the shearling class was Jonathon Minford, Tullyutoag Texels with his Halbeath Woody son. He later changed hands for 500gns to Columb Moran, Limavady.

In the Ram Lamb Class Mr Annett placed a Sportsman’s Yogi Bear son next to the Champion. From the Kiltariff pen of Messrs Barclay Bell & Sons. This lamb was purchased by PJ Kane, Ballycastle for 450gns. Standing third was Jack Gault’s Cherryvale lamb. A Scotsman Ace out of a Duncryne Uber Cool mother, he topped the ram lamb sale at 780gns to J&P Semple, Drumsurn, Limavady.

At the close of the sale 60 ram lambs, sold to an average of 375gns, while 18 shearling rams sold to an average of 512gns with an overall clearance of 99%.

Show results kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford.

Overall Champion: Justin Ross, Glenross Texels with Ram Lamb

Reserve Champion: John Watson, Duvarren Texels with Shearling Ram

Shearling Ram Class: 1st John Watson, Duvarren; 2nd Martin Warnock, Straidarran; 3rd Jonathon Minford, Tullyutoag; 4th Messrs M&J Watson, Hillhead; 5th RS &RT Robinson, Cloughbane

Ram Lamb Class: 1st Justin Ross, Glenross: 2nd Messrs B Bell & Sons, Kiltariff: 3rd Jack Gault, Cherryvale; 4th Peter Boyd, Poseyhill; 5th David & James Boyd, Crawfordsland; 6th Messrs M&J Watson, Hillhead

Leading Prices:

M Warnock 850gns

J Watson 820gns; 680gns

J Gault 780gns

N Ross 750gns; 680gns; 520gns

D&J Boyd 680gns

A Thompson 680gns

P Garrivan 560gns

J Minford 550gns; 500gns

K McAfee 550gns

RS Robinson 500gns

A Shaw 500gns

A Gault 500gns

M&J Watson 500gns; 500gns