Streamvale named as award finalist

Streamvale Open Farm, in Belfast, has been named as a finalist in the innovation category of the the National Farm Attractions Network annual awards.

Over 30 farm parks, rural attractions and industry suppliers from around the UK have made it through to the finals.

Colin Evans, NFAN Chairman said: “Today we announce the list of finalists in the annual awards. The farm park sector continues to grow and develop with new attractions opening and existing operators investing in new facilities. The standard of entries has been exceptionally high making some tough decisions for the judges.

“The awards celebrate excellence in our sector and recognise the innovators of new attractions and special events, farm parks who provide outstanding education, the best cafés and restaurants, the leading digital marketers and the customer service champions. We also recognise the key role played by the companies who supply our members, with the Best Trade Supplier of the year award.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 31st January 2018 at the annual awards dinner in Telford as part of a three-day Conference and Trade Exhibition. The annual gathering of farm attraction owners and industry suppliers is the highlight event of the year and includes visits to nearby farm attractions, a trade show with over 60 companies exhibiting and conference sessions with presentations from key industry speakers.

The full list of finalists can be found on the NFAN website www.farmattractions.net.