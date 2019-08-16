Strengthening collaboration between AFBI and Teagasc

Governments and industries around the world are seeking to reduce emissions to combat climate change.

This increases the need for research organisations to strengthen their national and international collaborations to address and solve this and other global challenges whilst delivering world class research with impact.

In a bid to achieve this objective and enhance the production of new scientific knowledge, a meeting was held recently between economists from both AFBI and Teagasc at AFBI Headquarters.

The aim was to identify common areas of research with a view to further developing and strengthening research collaboration between both institutes, focused around shared research challenges and related future economic policy priorities.

Potential areas of collaboration identified at the meeting included exploring the possibility of joint research projects and co-supervision of postgraduate students. The group discussed the possibility of providing research evidence to answer specific ‘policy questions’ being faced by both governments to allow for greater synergies and potentially provide a more robust evidence base.

A round table discussion focused on a number of key themes which reflect the wide range of skills in economic research available in both institutes. These included climate change with specific attention being given to the identification and establishment of important farm-level indicators to support research in this area, particularly looking at the most efficient ways of reducing greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions, and improving water quality, without an adverse effect on agricultural production.

In addition, economic analysis around safeguarding animal and plant health and farm-level biosecurity were viewed as a priority within both jurisdictions.

Follow up meetings are being planned since it is clear that the synergies that exist between AFBI and Teagasc could drive real change across the Island of Ireland.