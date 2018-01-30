Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and the Michaela Foundation are calling local men and women to come forward to take part in their exciting new fundraising event, ‘Strictly Goes Jiving’.

Strictly Goes Jiving will take place in the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena on Saturday 24th March. Ten couples will take to the stage to showcase their dance moves to Country Music to help raise vital funds for the two charities.

Strictly Goes Jiving, which will follow a similar format to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, will see the dancers jiving, line-dancing, doing the huckle-buck and more. They will be doing their best to impress the judges and the audience in order to win their votes - and ultimately win the show on the night.

No previous dancing experience is necessary. Full training will be provided by fully certified dance teachers, who are proudly supporting the event. You don’t need to have a partner to sign up – organisers will find one for you.

Barbara Long, Community Fundraising Officer for Cancer Focus NI is encouraging people to come forward. She said: “A great night is guaranteed so make sure you don’t miss your chance to get involved.

“Not only will you get the chance to learn new skills and meet new people, you will also be raising vital funds for Cancer Focus NI and Michaela Foundation.”

Barbara added: “Cancer Focus NI provides a wide range of services for Northern Ireland cancer patients and their families. These include counselling, family support, bra and swimwear fitting for women who’ve had breast surgery, stop smoking services, cancer prevention services in schools, communities and workplaces and breast cancer research in Queen’s University Belfast.”

Orla McIntyre, Operations Manager at Michaela Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to once again be partnering with Cancer Focus NI to offer this unique fundraising opportunity. We are thrilled with the dance teachers that have already offered their time, not to mention the beautiful facilities at Tullyglass that they have so kindly made available to us. Time to get your dancing shoes on and register to take part!”

Michaela Foundation, inspired by the life and values of Michaela McAreavey, supports and inspires young people in Ireland to lead happy and fulfilled lives without limits. Michaela Foundation organises summer camps and other initiatives for young people that encourage the practice of all the values that Michaela, her family and friends hold dear, such as the Irish language, faith, fun, well-being and fashion.

If you would like to volunteer to take part in the show or if you would like to reserve tickets for the night (£10 each) please contact Barbara Long in the Cancer Focus NI fundraising department on 028 9068 0746 or email barbaralong@cancerfocusni.org