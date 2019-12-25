Strong demand as Aberdeen Angus bulls soar to 5,600gns

There was a strong demand for Aberdeen Angus bulls at the society’s Dungannon show and sale, with prices reaching a ceiling of 5,600gns, and 58% of the bulls attracting price tags of 3,000gns and over.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirmed that trade was underpinned by dairy and suckler herd owners, and resulted in an 83% clearance with 19 lots changing hands to average £3,459 – an increase of £871 on last year.

Reserve male champion Drumhill Darius U685 sold at 3,800gns for Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton.

Sale leader at 5,600gns was the much-admired Richhill Major U002 bred by Robin Lamb, and sons Stuart, Ben and Peter, from Richhill, County Armagh. This twenty-one-month-old entry was sired by the 40-cow herd’s stock bull Weeton King Lear R452 – reserve stock bull in the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual herd competition. His dam Richhill Missie N322 is by Netherton Archie J501, and goes back to the 30,000gns Netherton Missie A114.

This bull has confirmation and figures to match. He is ranked in the breed’s top one per cent for terminal sire index +56, self-replacing index +70, milk +14 and eye muscle area +8.7. Earlier in the day he caught the eye of judge Libby Clarke, Magheralin, to secure the male championship ribbons. Bull calf champion at the Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2018 calf show, he attracted strong interest in the salering, and sold to E O’Neill from Armagh.

Two lots came under the hammer at 4,000gns. First to go was the third placed Ember Daniel U402 bred by Freddie Davidson, Banbridge. Born in January 2018, he is by herd sire Cheeklaw Edgar R515, and out of the home-bred Hallington Endeavour G136 daughter Ember Delia M654.

This bull notched up numerous rosettes on the summer show circuit, including yearling male champion at Balmoral.

Gail Matchett, Portadown, exhibited the first prize winning Birches Pride U566 sold for 4,000gns at Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

In the top twenty per cent for terminal sire index +37, self-replacing index +50, and eye muscle area +4.9, he was snapped up by Gary Young from Castlederg.

Also selling at 4,000gns was class winner Birches Pride U566 TSI+33 SRI+43 consigned by the Matchett family, Nigel, Gail, Sarah and Sam, from Portadown. Sired by Balmachie Lord Jock R198, his dam is the Cardona Proud Punch L752 daughter Cheeklaw Prima P475 – purchased in-calf for 4,500gns at the Cheeklaw dispersal in 2017. Buyer was James Thompson, Culmore, Londonderry.

The reserve male champion Drumhill Darius U685 TSI+30 SRI+38 sold at 3,800gns for Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. Born in February 2018 he is by the former 11,000gns stock bull Hallington Jack Eric N398, and is bred from Skaill Diana M742 – purchased privately from Orkney breeder Colin Davidson. This bull caught the eye of N Booth from Stewartstown.

Also selling at 3,800gns was second placed Denamona Black Isaiah U813 bred by Moses Irwin Jnr from Fintona. Sired by Blelack Lord Heston S721, he is bred from Denamona Black Ida P085. This May 2018 entry sold to Alan Brady from Florencecourt.

Graeme Parke, Strabane, exhibited the female champion Coolermoney Erica U854 sold for 2,400gns. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Following close behind at 3,700gns was the April 2018 Hazeldene Exel U617 TSI+29 SRI+40 bred by Andrew Napier from Ballynahinch. Sired by Woodvale Top Papa P692, his dam is Woodvale Eyrie G535. A third prize winner, he sold to C Caldwell from Castlederg.

Female trade peaked at 2,400gns, paid to Adrian and Graeme Parke, Strabane, for the female champion Coolermoney Erica U854.

Born in March 2018, she was sired by Rawburn Jester Eric J034 – interbreed champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2015. Her dam is the privately purchased Larach Beg Eulove L060. Buyer was Robert Robinson from Rock, Dungannon.

Mr Robinson also paid out 1,300gns to secure the reserve female champion Home Farm Electric U275 bred by Fintan Keown, Belleek. Born in May 2018 she is by Bova Lord Bonanza N266, and is out of a home-bred dam by Blackhaugh Time F610. This one is in-calf to Intelagri Maverick.

Fintan Keown, Belleek, exhibited the reserve female champion Home Farm Electric U275. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Results from the judging ring:

Bull, born between 22/01/18 and 12/03/18 – 1, and male champion, Robin Lamb, Richhill Major U002 by Weeton King Lear R452; 2, and reserve male champion, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Darius U685 by Blelack Equity J127; 3, Freddie Davidson, Ember Daniel U402 by Cheeklaw Edgar R515.

Bull, born between 20/03/18 and 10/04/18 – 1, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm President U423 by Balmachie Lord Jock R198; 2, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Schivas Captain Black U656 by Netherton Kentucky L596; 3, Ian Colville, Glen Cowie James Eric U413 by Blelack Evolution R454.

Bull, born between 13/04/18 and 26/04/18 – 1, Sarah and Sam Matchett, Birches Pride U566 by Balmachie Lord Jock R198; 2, James Porter, Old Glenort Billy Boy U311 by Haughton Levi P105; 3, Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Exel U617 by Woodvale Top Papa P692.

Bull, born between 08/05/18 and 03/18/18 – 1, Leo Cherry, Tamnaskenny Emmaus U545 by Netherton Americano M703; 2, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Black Isaiah U813 by Blelack Lord Heston S721; 3, Leo Cherry, Tamnaskenny Erick U567 by Rawburn Enigmatic P886.

Bull, born on or after 17/09/18 – 1, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Ecstasy U377 by Oak Moor Mr Paul S311.

Aberdeen Angus breeders Margaret Buchanan, Augher; and Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley, pictured at the society�"s Dungannon show and sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Female, born between 25/02/18 and 22/05/18 – 1, and female champion, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Erica U854 by Rawburn Jester Eric J034; 2, and reserve female champion, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Electric U275 by Bova Lord Bonanza K266; 3, Alwyn and Carol Armour, Woodvale Lady Jane U296 by Oak Moor Mr Paul S311.

Female, born between 09/07/18 and 17/10/18 – 1, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Penny U126 by Blelack Lord Heston S721; 2, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Joan U905 by Blelack Lord Heston S721.

Gail Matchett, Portadown, realised 4,000gns for the first prize Aberdeen Angus bull Birches Pride U566. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Keeping an eye on the judging at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society�"s show and sale in Dungannon Farmers�" Mart. Picture: Julie Hazelton