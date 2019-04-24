Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

A large entry of 1200 cattle came under the hammer in Clogher Mart on Saturday, 20th April producing a very strong demand in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £1625-40 for a 860kg Ch. @ £189 and selling to a top of £196 per 100kg for a 730kg Sim. to total £1430-80. Cow Heifers sold to £205 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. totalling £1312. followed by a 630kg Ch. @ £191 to total £1203-30. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £116 per 100kg for 770kg. Beef Bulls sold to £1490-40 for a 1080kg Ch. to £138 per 100kg. Fat Steers O/Age sold to £187 for a 530kg Her. Fat Heifers O/Age sold to £211 for a 680kg B/B. Fat Steers U/Age sold to £181 for a 740kg Ch. Fat Heifers U/Age sold to £195 for a 570kg Ch. In the Store Rings Forward Store Bullocks sold to £1450 for a 690kg AA (£210) selling to a top of £225 per 100kg for a 620kg Ch. @ £1395 Med Weights sold to £1155 for a 490kg Lim. (£236) selling to a top of £238 per 100kg for a 430kg Lim. @ £1025. Forward Store Heifers sold to £1380 for a 620kg Ch. (£222) selling to a top of £228 per 100kg for a 560kg Ch. @ £1280. Med Weights sold to £1120 for a 460kg Lim. (£243) reaching a top of £248 per 100kg for a 450kg Lim. @ £1115. Weanling Males sold to £1080 for a 550kg Ch. (£196) selling to a top of £268 per 100kg for a 360kg Ch. @ £965. Weanling Heifers sold to £970 for a 380kg Lim. (£255) with others selling to £855 for a 340kg Ch. (£251) Dairy Cows sold to £1700 and £1630. Breeding Bulls sold to £2110 for a Lim. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £2400 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £2310 for 3rd Calver with Bull Calf Reared Bulls sold to £710 for a Ch. Reared Heifers sold to £680 for a Sim. Young Bull Calves sold to £480 for a Ch. Young Heifer Calves sold to £315 for Her. LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Coonian Producer 640kg Ch. to £205 (£1312) 640kg Lim. to £183, and 600kg Lim. to £180. Clogher Producer 730kg Sim. to £196 (£1430-80) Greencastle Producer 630kg Ch. to £191 (£1203-30) and 620kg B/B. to £183 (£1134-60) Augher Producer 700kg Lim. to £190 (£1330) Co. Armagh Producer 860kg Ch. to £189 (£1625-40) Carrickmore Producer 750kg Ch. to £186 (£1395) Culkey Producer 640kg Ch. to £185.Roslea Producer 690kg B/B. to £184 (£1269-60) Garrison Producer 680kg Ch. to £183. Castlederg Producer 640kg Lim. to £181. Augher Producer 750kg Lim. to £180 (£1350).

Other quality lots sold from £144 to £177 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £141 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £116 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £83 to £107 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from 63 to £79 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1080kg Ch. to £138 (£1490-40) 980kg Lim. to £137 (£1342-60) 640kg AA. to £134. 890kg Her. to £130 (£1157) 920kg Fr. to £129 (£1186-80) 900kg Ch. to £128 (£1267-20).

FAT STEERS O/Age: 530kg Her. to £187. 490kg Her. to £187. 510kg Ch. to £180. 670kg Her. to £170. 700kg Hol. To £137. Other Friesians sold from £113 to £133 per 100kg

FAT STEERS U/Age: 740kg Ch. to £181.600kg Ch. to £179. 500kg Ch. to £179. 450kg Sim. to £178. 450kg Sim. to £178. 460kg Sim. to £178. 560kg AA. to £174. 520kg Fkv. to £173. 500kg Fkv. to 3173. 570kg Ch. to £173. 870kg Ch. to 3171. 490kg Ch. to £166. 490kg B/B. to £160. 610kg Lim. to 3160. 610kg Sim. to 3160.

FAT HEIFERS O/Age: 680kg B/B. to £211. 570kg Ch. to 3210. 470kg Ch. to £196. 570kg Ch. to £193. 470kg Ch. to £184. 670kg Lim. to £181.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age : 570kg Ch. to £195. 640kg Ch. to £192. 780kg Ch. to £190. 590kg Ch. to £186. 450kg Ch. to £181. 620kg Her. to £166. 530kg Fkv. to £163. 580kg Hol, to £163. 630kg Fr. to £162. 550kg AA. to £160. 550kg Her. to £158. 600kg Fr. to £149. 530kg B/B. to £140. Other Friesians sold from £112 to £130 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1450 for a 690kg AA. (£210) for D Keys Fivemiletown. M Donaghy Ballygawley 690kg Lim. to £1440 (£208) 660kg Lim. to £1410 (£213) 670kg Lim. to £1405 (£210) 680kg Lim. to £1350 610kg Lim. to £1320 (£216) (£198) and 670kg Lim. to £1300 (£194) A McIvor Dungannon 620kg Ch. to £1395 (£225) S McIvor Dungannon 650kg Shb. To £1390 (£214) K McCaffery Tempo 660kg Ch. to £1360 (£206) 650kg Ch. to £1350 (£207) D G Newell Portadown 670kg Ch. to £1345 (£201) and 620kg Ch. to £1280 (£206) R Martin Portadown 650kg B/B. to £1280. N Ewing Dungannon 620kg Lim. to £1270 (£205) O Cairns Ballygawley 610kg Ch. to £1265 (£207) and 570kg Ch. to £1265 (£222)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P McVeigh Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1155 (£236) R McCann Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1150 (£230) and 470kg Ch. to £975. W G H Hetherington Irvinestown 490kg Ch. to £1125 (£229) and 480kg Ch. to £1015. Wm. Gibson Fintona 470kg Ch. to £1100 (£234) 480kg Ch. to £1100 (£229) 460kg Ch. to £1070 (£232) and 450kg Ch. to £1000 (£222) P J Hughes Keady 480kg Lim. to £1100 (£229) 430kg Lim. to £1025 (£238) and 410kg Lim. to £900. D Allen Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £1100 (£224) Keady Producer 490kg Lim. to £1050 and 460kg AA. to £960. W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 490kg Sim. to £995 and 440kg B/B. to £900. J Lyttle Moneymore 440kg Lim. to £945. B McAnenley Omagh 470kg Her. to £890.

STORE HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with forward stores selling to £1380 for a 620kg Lim. (£222) for J Allen Ballygawley K Allen Ballygawley sold a 560kg Ch. to £1280 (£228) 560kg Lim. to £1250 (£223) and 520kg Ch. to £1165 (£224) Keady Producer 570kg Lim. to £1180 (£207) and 550kg Lim. to £1150 (£209) Pomeroy Producer 580kg Lim. to £1150, 560kg Lim. to £1090, and 590kg Lim. to £1090. H Monaghan Fivemiletown 530kg Lim. to £1150 (£217) E Donnelly Sixmilecross 510kg Ch. to £1135 (£222) and 600kg Lim. to £1120. E Nugent Keady 610kg Lim. to £1130. R Murphy Pomeroy 580kg Ch. to £1120 (£193) and 570kg Ch. to £1085. N Ewing Dungannon 550kg Lim. to £1115 and 560kg Lim. to £1090. Clogher Producer 550kg Ch. to £1080 and 570kg Lim. to £1060. W Rankin Castlederg 560kg Lim. to £1080.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: P J Hughes Keady 460kg Lim. to £1120 (£243) and 410kg Lim. to £900 (£219) P V McCarney Fintona 450kg Lim. to £1115 (£248) and 490kg Lim. to £940. M McCaffery Rosslea 460kg Ch. to £1080 (£235) J Conlon Tempo 470kg Ch. to £1065 (£235) Pomeroy Producer 500kg Ch. to £1060 (£212) and 470kg Lim. to £1000. C Murphy Brookeborough 490kg Lim. to £1055. Keady Producer 460kg Lim. to £1015 (£220) and 440kg Lim. to £930. R Murphy Pomeroy 480kg Lim. to £1000, 450kg Lim. to £985,480kg Ch. to £940, 460kg Ch. to £925, 460kg Ch. to £920, and 490kg Ch. to £920. A M Irvine Fivemiletown 470kg Lim. to £930. D Campbell Tempo 420kg Lim. to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Conlon Tempo 400kg Sim. to £930 (£232-50) O McCaffery Tempo 390kg Ch. to £800. M Hackett Augher 380kg Lim. to £760. P Mc Alernon Crumlin 390kg Fkv. to £720. T Dillon Beragh 360kg Lim. to £710. R Murphy Pomeroy 370kg Lim. to £705.

WEANLINGS

A very brisk demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1080 for a 550kg Ch. (£196) for J M McGovern Clogher. Kesh Producer 420kg Lim. to £1030 (£245) 410kg Lim. to £980 (£239) 360kg Ch. to £965 (£268) and 370kg Ch. to £935 (£253) A Dobbs Carrickmore 450kg Ch. to £995 (£221) 460kg Ch. to £930. G A Donnelly Seskinore 430kg Ch. to £975 (£227) G Cullen Coalisland 550kg Ch. to £960. E Maguire Omagh 460kg Lim. to £950. A Shortt Omagh 390kg Ch. to £940 (£241) 380kg Lim. to £900, and 360kg Lim. to £890 (£247) G Aiken Kesh 390kg Ch. to £930. Pomeroy Producer 430kg Sim. to £920 and 370kg Lim. to £920 (£248) J Boyd Newtownstewart 530kg AA. to £920, and 450kg AA. to £900. J M Emerson Moy 420kg Sim. to £895. S McConnell Clogher 420kg Ch. to £890.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Kesh Producer 380kg Lim. to £970 (£255) 380kg Lim. to £930 (£245) 390kg Lim. to £920 (£236) A Dobbs Omagh 440kg Ch. to £960 (£218) and 450kg Ch. to £850. M A Kennedy Clogher 390kg Ch. to £935 (£240) C Fee Tempo 360kg Daq. to £875 (£243) 400kg Lim. to £860 (£215) P McConnell Clogher 340kg Ch. to £855 (£251) K Stewart Aughnacloy 380kg Lim. to £850, 380kg Ch. to £840, 390kg Ch. to £840, 360kg Ch. to £800, and 420kg Ch. to £785. L R Johnston Maguiresbridge 340kg Ch. to £840 (£247) and 340kg Ch. to £830 (£244) W D & M E McKenzie Dungannon 440kg Sim. to £830. Pomeroy Producer 340kg Lim. to £805 and 320kg Lim. to £800 (£250) S Hurst Lisbellaw 320kg Lim. to £800 (£250).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A large entry this week sold to £1700 for a Calved Heifer from a Derrygonnelly Producer. Omagh Producer £1630 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1550 for Calved Heifer. Several others sold from £850 to £1350. An entry of Maiden Heifers from a Newry Producer sold from £540 to £665.

BREEDING BULLS: J McAvoy £2110, £1600, and £1400 for Ped. Reg Limm Bulls (all ready for work) A Kennedy £1700 for Ped. Reg. Char. (born 09/04/16) J Straghan £1520 for ¾ bred Char. (born 03/05/17).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

An excellent demand for a full yard of quality Sucklers this week with a Clogher Producer selling Heifers with Heifer Calves to reach £2400, £2010, and £1700 with a Heifer & Bull Calf to £1800. Augher Producer £2310 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf. Augher Producer £2000 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Fintona Producer £1905, £1580,and £1550, for Heifers with Heifer Calves with £1740, and £1515 for Heifers with Bull Calves. Fivemiletown Producer £1860 for 2010 Cow with Bull Calf. Derrylin Producer £1810 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. £1560 for 2012 Cow with Heifer Calf, and £1480 for 05 Cow with Bull Calf. Trillick Producer £1500 for 2012 Cow with Heifer Calf . A large selection of others sold from £1010 to £1460. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold from £800 to £1290.

A special entry for Saturday, 27th April includes four B/Blue Heifers with Calves at foot and scanned back incalf again to a Ped Char. Bull for a local producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold to a good steady demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months ) selling to £480 for a Ch. to S Goodwin Coonian . S Anderson Pomeroy £425 and £290 for AAs. K Moore Augher £390 for Ch. E & A Thompson Tempo £385 for Her. J D Patterson Dungannon £370 for AA. and £280 for Her. A Maguire Lisbellaw £335 for AA. A Owens Sixmilecross £330 for B/B. D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £325 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES: E & A Thompson Tempo £315 and £285 for Herefords. Clogher Producer £310 , £305, and £290 for Chars. Rosslea Producer £290 for Lim. Lisbellaw Producer £290 and £285 for Limms. R W West Maguiresbridge £255 for AA.

REARED BULLS: S Cox Kinawley £710 and £630 for Chars with £550 for B/B. and £530 for Lim. D F N Graydon Maguiresbridge £695 for Daq. and £600 for Lim. C Emerson Sligo Rd Enniskillen £540 for AA. Patk. Cullen Drumbee £540 and £490 for B/Bs. And £505 for AA. D Gallagher Irvinestown £530 for Sim. B Donnelly Beragh £495 for Ch. J Bell Newtownbutler £480 for Lim.

REARED HEIFERS: Noel Green Magheraveely £680, £645, £610, £570 and £560 for Simms £590 for Her. and £520 for Au. Lisbellaw Producer £630 for Lim. £580 for Sim. £575 for Ch. and £500 for Fkv. D F N Graydon Maguiresbridge £555 for Lim. Patk. Cullen Drumbee £535 x 2 £505 and £480 x 2 for AAs. T Dillon Beragh £535 for Lim. A Johnston Clogher £490 for AA. and £485 for B/B.