Strong demand for quality dairy cattle, prices to £2420 at Balymena Mart

Thursday, January 9, 2020: A great entry of 400 beef cattle cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 189p for a Blonde d'Aquitaine 900kg at £1701, Friesian cows to 133p for a 730kg at £970, beef heifers to 212p for 580kg at £1229, beef bullocks to 213p twice for 720kg at £1533, 630kg at £1341 and Friesian bullocks to 170p for 680kg at £1156.

Beef cows sold to: H Griffin, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 900kg £1701 (189), T Harbinson, Portadown Limousin 790kg £1461 (185), Matthew Harrison, Portadown Limousin 780kg £1427 (183), B Hall, Monkstown Limousin 700kg £1218 (174), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 690kg £1159 (168), Belgian Blue 700kg £1176 (168), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 740kg £1235 (167), Charolais 650kg £1066 (164), Neil Cole, Downpatrick Limousin 740kg £1213 (164), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 650kg £1046 (161), Limousin 790kg £1264 (160), Neil Cole Limousin 910kg £1456 (160), S McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 710kg £1128 (159), Stephen Hall Limousin 700kg £1106 (158), J and C Kane, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg £847 (157), Simmental 650kg £1014 (156), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Stabiliser 670kg £1038 (155), G Reid, Glenavy Limousin 570kg £877 (154), E Gillan, Deerfin, Simmental 700kg £1071 (153), WH Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 730kg £1095 (150), Limousin 670kg £1005 (150), Neil Cole, Limousin 800kg £1192 (149), E Gillan Simmental 660kg £976 (148) and Stephen Hall Shorthorn beef 760kg £1117 (147).

Friesian cows sold to: A Park, Ballynure 730kg £970 (133), James Gaston, Ballinaloob 600kg £756 (126), A Park 680kg £843 (124), Liam Johnston, Toomebridge 840kg £1024 (122), W and T Munnis, Kilraughts 610kg £732 (120), Donal McKay, Martinstown 730kg £868 (119), T Adams, Rathkenny 710kg £837 (118), R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill 660kg £772 (117), RJ Gage, Clough 810kg £947 (117), P McGowan, Toomebridge 740kg £858 (116), local farmer 770kg £893 (116), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 750kg £862 (115), G Martin, Broughshane 680kg £775 (114), AM Crawford, Ballynure 680kg £775 (114), AG Gabbey, Ballygowan 640kg £729 (114), P McGowan, Toomebridge 670kg £757 (113), Liam Johnston, Toomebridge 750kg £847 (113), AM Crawford 670kg £757 (113), 690kg £765 (111), R Turtle and Co 710kg £781 (110), D Morrison, Armoy 750kg £825 (110) and P McGowan, Toomebridge 690kg £759 (110), 670kg £737 (110), 610kg £671 (110).

Beef heifers sold to: A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 580kg £1229 (212), Robert McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 520kg £1097 (211), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 560kg £1164 (208), M Harrison, Portadown Limousin 620kg £1289 (208), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 620kg £1283 (207), Robert McMullan Limousin 580kg £1200 (207), Mrs G Carson, Dundrod Charolais 570kg £1174 (206), G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 610kg £1250 (205), Robert McMullan Limousin 540kg £1107 (205), M Harrison Limousin 660kg £1353 (205), A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 520kg £1060 (204), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 500kg £1010 (202), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 540kg £1090 (202), C Millar Kilrea Limousin 490kg £980 (200), R McIntyre, Glarryford Blonde d'Aquitaine 560kg £1114 (199), G McMullan Limousin 660kg £1306 (198), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 590kg £1168 (198), Robert McMullan Limousin 540kg £1069 (198), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg £910 (198), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 540kg £1069 (198), WJ Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 620kg £1227 (198), A Christie, Ballymoney Simmental 520kg £1014 (195), A Clements Limousin 600kg £1170 (195) and R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 610kg £1183 (194).

Beef bullocks sold to: Ivan Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 720kg £1533 (213), John Minford, Parkgate Belgian Blue 630kg £1341 (213), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 610kg £1287 (211), Ivan Brown, Limousin 720kg £1497 (208), Limousin 720kg £1490 (207), L McAuley, Glenarm Charolais 630kg £1304 (207), E McKeever, Portglenone Charolais 610kg £1262 (207), Ivan Brown Limousin 730kg £1496 (205), John Minford Limousin 710kg £1455 (205), Ivan Brown 720kg £1468 (204), RJ Smyth, Moneymore Charolais 610kg £1244 (204), Edward McKeever, Charolais 620kg £1254 (204), George Eakin, Magherafelt Limousin 680kg £1380 (203), Ivan Brown, Greyabbey Charolais 720kg £1461 (203), Robert Boville, Toomebridge Limousin 760kg £1542 (203), Ivan Brown Limousin 750kg £1515 (202), Limousin 740kg £1487 (201), RJ Smyth, Moneymore Charolais 610kg £1220 (200), Ivan Brown Belgian Blue 720kg £1432 (199), G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 720kg £1425 (198), Ivan Brown, Greyabbey Charolais 730kg £1445 (198), WJ Booth, Kircubbin Limousin 670kg £1326 (1980, Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1287 (198) and G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 680kg £1339 (197).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Robert Boville, Toomebridge 680kg £1156 (170), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 680kg £1149 (169), G Arthur, Broughshane 800kg £1304 (163), R and M and J Duffin 710kg £1150 (162), W Jackson, Ballynure 830kg £1328 (160), G Arthur, Broughshane 600kg £960 (160), W Jackson 740kg £1161 (157), RJ Gage, Clough 580kg £910 (157), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 580kg £893 (154), W Jackson 770kg £1178 (153), 720kg £1080 (150), 700kg £1050 (150), G Arthur 710kg £1057 (149), K McCord, Antrim 670kg £991 (148), W Jackson 870kg £1287 (148), 660kg £963 (146), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 590kg £861 (146), DW Graham, Clough 620kg £892 (144),W Jackson 710kg £1015 (143), W Weatherup 540kg £772 (143), W Jackson 690kg £979 (142) and G Arthur 610kg £847 (139), 660kg £917 (139).

Friday, January 10: Good quality dairy cattle continued to meet strong demand to a top of £2420 for a calved heifer from WG Johnston, Ligoniel, calved cows to £2100 for a second calver from R and S Simpson, Ballymena.

Ruling prices: WG Johnston, Ligoniel £2420, N and J Coleman, Doagh £2300, D Maybin, Broughshane £2250, WG Johnston, £2120, R and S Simpson, Ballymena £2100, David McNeilly, Randalstown £2000, David Wallace (2) £1780, IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane £1750, N and J Coleman, Doagh £1680, J McCann, Lurgan £1660, D and S Kennedy, Broughshane £1660, D Maybin, Broughshane £1650, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1640, David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £1550 and David Wallace, Antrim £1450.

A larger entry of suckler stock sold well to £1750 for a Charolais heifer with heifer calf from WJ Patton, Cloughmills.

Ruling prices: WJ Patton, Cloughmills Charolais heifer and heifer calf £1750, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1750, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1750, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1680, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1680, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1600, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1500, Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1480, RJ Hill, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1320, WJ Patton, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1250, RJ McKendry, Antrim Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1200, Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1100, N McIlroy, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1100, Derek Spence, Nutts Corner Charolais heifer and bull calf £1050, RJ McKendry, Antrim Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1050, N McIlroy, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1050 and WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena Limousin in calf heifer £1050.

230 lots in the calf ring also continued to meet strong demand to £535 for a partly reared Charolais bull, fresh bull calves to £410 for a Limousin bull, heifer calves to £400 for a three month old Charolais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Brian Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £535, Samuel Brennan, Larne Charolais £525, Hereford £485, Richard McConnell, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £470, Darren Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin £440, James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £415, William Hoey, Ballymena Limousin £410, Samuel Brennan Limousin £400, James Adair Belgian Blue £400, David Wallace, Antrim Belgian Blue £400, FG and T McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £395, RJ Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £390, Charolais £385, N Alexander, Gracehill Limousin £385, J King, Ballymena Charolais £385, RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus £380, WTH Logan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £380, David Wallace Belgian Blue £380, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £375 and A McMinn, Larne Charolais £375.

Heifer calves sold to: Samuel Brennan, Larne Charolais £400, Charolais £385, James Adair, Kells Shorthorn beef £370, N Alexander, Gracehill Fleckvieh £360, Darren Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin £360, Samuel Brennan, Aberdeen Angus £360, William Hoey, Ballymena Limousin £355, Samuel Brennan Aberdeen Angus £355, James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £350, FG and T McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £340, ES Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £340, J Stewart, Templepatrick (2) Belgian Blue £340, ES Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £335, James Adair, Shorthorn beef £335, Seamus Mullan, Armoy (2) Aberdeen Angus £330, WT Robinson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £330, Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Belgian Blue £330, ES Hall, Ballyclare Hereford £330, J Stewart, Templepatrick Belgian Blue £330, James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £330 and J Walker, Randalstown Hereford £325, N Alexander, Gracehill Fleckvieh £320.

Friesian bull calves sold to: RA Gordon, Cloughmills £358, Alex Magee, Ballyrickard (2) £320, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (4) £320, ES Hall, Ballyclare (2) £300, Alex Magee (2) £200, A Magee Snr, (2) £200, James Adair, Kells £185, Samuel Brennan, Larne £180, FG and T McMullan, Broughshane £170, Frank McAuley, Toomebridge £150, William Hoey, Ballymena (3) £135, FG and T McMullan £120, RH and HS Shanks, Dunadry £105 and J Huey, Armoy £100.

An entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £580 over for a Limousin 360kg at £940, 2 Charolais 400kg at £980 and a Limousin 330kg at £910, heifers sold to £540 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1000 offered by S Moore, Crumlin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

B and A McCammon, Magheramourne Limousin 240kg £750 (312), Derek Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 160kg £495 (309), J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Charolais 270kg £800 (296), Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter Simmental 260kg £750 (288), S Warwick, Ballyclare Charolais 220kg £625 (284), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £840 (280), G Connon, Aldergrove (3) Hereford 250kg £700 (280), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 270kg £745 (275), Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter Simmental 270kg £740 (274), Mark Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 270kg £730 (270), John Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 200kg £540 (270), W Gordon, Cullybackey Simmental 290kg £780 (269) and J and S Gawn, Kells (2) Limousin 300kg £805 (268).

301-350kgs

Local farmer Limousin 310kg £860 (277), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 330kg £910 (275), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £860 (268), WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £850 (265), P McConnell Limousin 330kg £860 (260), Charolais 310kg £805 (259), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £905 (258), P McConnell Charolais 350kg £905 (258), M McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 310kg £800 (258), P McConnell Charolais 340kg £875 (257), AV Magill, Limousin 330kg £845 (256), P McConnell Limousin 340kg £865 (254), J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £835 (253), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £780 (251) and Mark Kelly, Newtowncrommelin (2) Charolais 320kg £800 (250).

351kg and over

R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Limousin 360kg £940 (261), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 400kg £980 (245), M McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 400kg £980 (245), Kyle Molyneaux Charolais 380kg £930 (244), M McNeill Charolais 360kg £880 (244), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 360kg £880 (244), Kyle Molyneaux Charolais 360kg £875 (243), Jean Craig, Larne Charolais 370kg £890 (240), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 380kg £900 (236), R Martin, Dunloy 380kg £895 (235), M McNeill Charolais 370kg £870 (235), Kyle Molyneaux Charolais 400kg £940 (235), M McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 390kg £915 (234), R Martin Charolais 380kg £890 (234), Kyle Molyneaux Charolais 410kg £955 (232) and Eamon McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £905 (232).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Derek Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 160kg £505 (315), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 240kg £680 (283), WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 290kg £780 (269), Derek Millan Blonde d'Aquitaine 190kg £510 (268), A Magill, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £730 (260), J McMordie, Moorfields (4) Charolais 280kg £730 (260), A Magill, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £730 (260), Mark Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 250kg £650 (260), B and A McCammon, Magheramourne (2) Limousin 280kg £720 (257), WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 240kg £615 (256), J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Simmental 250kg £640 (256) and AV Magill, Carnlough Limousin 270kg £680 (251).

301-350kgs

Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 320kg £825 (257), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £825 (250), Henry McLaughlin Limousin 350kg £870 (248), RJ McNeill, Limousin 330kg £810 (245), J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Limousin 310kg £760 (245), AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 330kg £805 (243), WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg £780 (243), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Limousin 320kg £765 (239), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg £740 (238), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 320kg £760 (237), M McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 340kg £800 (235), WR Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 330kg £775 (234), B and A McCammon, Magheramourne (2) Limousin 320kg £750 (234) and AV Magill Charolais 340kg £790 (232), Limousin 330kg £765 (231).

351kg and over

B and A McCammon, Magheramourne Limousin 370kg £880 (237), AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £840 (233), M McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 380kg £875 (230), James Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 370kg £845 (228), H Crawford, Carnalbana Limousin 370kg £840 (227), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg £835 (225), N and J Farquhar, Ballymena Simmental (2) 360kg £805 (223), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 390kg £870 (223), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £800 (222), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 460kg £1000 (217), Limousin 380kg £815 (214), Limousin 400kg £855 (213), Ed McDowell, Newtownabbey Limousin 400kg £840 (210), William Jones, Templepatrick Simmental 370kg £770 (208).

Monday, January 13, 2020: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evenings resulted in another terrific trade.

Springers sold to £212, ewes and lambs to £228 and store lambs to £84.

In lamb ewes sold to: James Haughey, Newry 2 Dorset ewes £212, 2 Dorset ewes £201, 2 Dorset ewes £200, 2 Dorset ewes £185, J McNeill, Coleraine 10 Texel ewes £182, 10 Texel ewes £182, 10 Texel ewes £175, James Haughey 1 Dorset ewe £175, Ian Craig, Antrim 2 Rouge ewes £170, J McNeill 10 Texel ewes £170, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 6 Suffolk ewes £168, 5 Suffolk ewes £168 and J McNeill 10 Texel £168, 10 Texel £168, 6 Texel £165, 10 Texel £165.

Tuesday, January 14, 2020: An entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £570 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1140 presented by J Hamilton, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £555 over for a Aberdeen Angus 610kg at £1165 offered by IB and HJ Marsden, Islandmagee.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 390kg £920 (235), Limousin 420kg £9590 (226), Limousin 430kg £950 (220), Limousin 460kg £1000 (217), JH Steele, Glarryford Charolais 470kg £1015 (216), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 480kg £1035 (215), David Andrew Limousin 430kg £920 (214), J Smyth Limousin 500kg £1040 (208), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 450kg £925 (205), Robert Hood, Broughshane Limousin 430kg £880 (204), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 490kg £1000 (204), JH Steele Simmental 420kg £845 (201), Hereford 450kg £905 (201) and Robert Hood Simmental 460kg £900 (195), Limousin 390kg £750 (192), Aberdeen Angus 430kg £815 (189).

501kg and over

J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 510kg £1075 (210), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1070 (205), RI Bashford, Magheramourne Limousin 530kg £1090 (205), Limousin 520kg £1055 (202), A and W Magill, Raloo Limousin 530kg £1070 (201), J McErlean, Limousin 550kg £1110 (201), JS Hamilton Charolais 590kg £1190 (201), W Allen, Shankbridge Simmental 510kg £1025 (201), JS Hamilton Charolais 570kg £1140 (200), Charolais 590kg £1180 (200), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 530kg £1060 (200), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 550kg £1095 (199), JS Hamilton Charolais 560kg £1110 (198), Charolais 540kg £1060 (196), Charolais 590kg £1145 (194) and David McCabe, Muckamore Hereford 530kg £1025 (193).

Heifers 0-500kgs

JH Steele, Glarryford Charolais 470kg £1005 (213), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 370kg £790 (213), Limousin 420kg £895 (213), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 380kg £805 (211), Limousin 380kg £800 (210), H McAlister Limousin 380kg £795 (209), D Davidson, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1025 (209), JH Steele Charolais 450kg £920 (204), H McAlister Limousin 380kg £775 (204), Limousin 370kg £750 (202), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £990 (198), H McAlister Limousin 420kg £830 (197), B Smyth Charolais 500kg £980 (196), H McAlister Limousin 550kg £665 (190), WR McIntyre, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 490kg £930 (189) and RJ and G McCullough, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg £850 (180).

501kg and over

B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 510kg £1040 (203), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1045 (197), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 510kg £1000 (196), D Davidson, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1000 (196), M and F Speers Limousin 510kg £990 (194), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1005 (193), IB and HJ Marsden, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1165 (191), Jim Allen, Larne Simmental 540kg £1015 (188), RJ and G McCullough, Ballyclare Limousin 520kg £975 (187) and Jim Allen, Simmental 610kg £1130 (185).

Wednesday, January 15, 2020: An entry of 2093 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another good steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to a top per kg of 436p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £96 presented by C Fenton, Rasharkin and to a top per head of £105 for a pen of Dutch Texel 27kg offered by Samuel Small, Randalstown.

Fat ewes sold to £104.

Fat hoggets (1909)

Top prices per kg

Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 2 Texel 17.5kg £80 (457), C Fenton, Rasharkin 4 Texel 22kg £96 (436), Seamus Mullan, Armoy 3 Dorset 22kg £95 (431), Roy Carlisle, Newtownabbey 10 Texel 19.5kg £84 (430), RJ McKay and Son, Carnlough 18 Suffolk 23kg £97.20 (422), J andN Morrow, Glenarm 9 Texel 22.5kg £94.80 (421), D and D Holland, Articlave 30 Texel 19kg £80 (421), Norma Hoy, Templepatrick 15 Texel 22kg £92.50 (420), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 22 Texel 23kg £96.50 (419), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 22 Crossbred 22kg £92 (418), R Davidson, Broughshane 14 Texel 22kg £92 (418), D Waide, Cloughmills 24 Texel 22.5kg £94 (417), M Ellis, Ballymena 9 Texel 21kg £87 (414), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 22 Texel 21.5kg £89 (414), J Gilmour, Ballyclare 10 Suffolk 23kg £95 (413) and AS McDonald, Portglenone 48 Suffolk 23kg £95 (413).

Top prices per head: Samuel A Small, Randalstown 3 Dutch Texel 27kg £105, Fred Loughridge, Armoy 1 Texel 29kg £102, Samuel A Small, 9 Blu de Maine 26kg £101, Louise Hamilton, Broughshane 28 Texel 30.5kg £100, J O’Kane, Carnlough 1 Blueface Leiciester 29kg £100, R McCormick, Armoy 14 Texel 27.5kg £100, G and M McGuickan, Dunloy 4 Texel 29kg £100, WL Wilson, Ballyclare 6 Texel 29kg £100, JP McKillop, Cushendall 10 Texel 26kg £100, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 20 Texel 25.5kg £99.80, C Millar, Kilrea 20 Texel 24kg £99, David McMullan, Broughshane 7 Texel 28kg £99, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 12 Texel 28.5kg £99, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 4 Texel 26.5kg £99, Hill Brothers, Randalstown 25 Texel 27kg £99, M Moffett, Broughshane 20 Dorset 26kg £98.80, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 25kg £98.50 and Adrain Rainey, Ahoghill 17 Texel 27kg £98.50.

Fat ewes (184)

First quality

Suffolk - £85-£104

Texel - £85-£104

Crossbred - £70-£88

Blackface - £50-£79