Strong demand for quality lots at Clogher

Another large entry of 1012 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 3rd August sold to a stronger demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring Cow Heifers sold to a top of £186 per 100kg for a 710kg B/B (£1320-60) followed by a 680kg Ch. to £177 per 100kg (£1203-60) Beef Cows sold to £1279-80 for a 790kg Lim. to £162 per 100kg and reaching £169 per 100kg for a 740kg Chh. (£1250-60) Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £114 per 100kg for 780kg (£889-20) Beef Bulls sold to £1344 for a 1120kg AA. to £120 reaching a top of £137 per 100kg for a 950kg Lim. (£1301-50) Fat Steers O/Age sold to £167 per 100kg for a 710kg AA. Fat Steers U/Age sold to £169 per 100kg for a 700kg Her. Fat Heifers O/Age sold to £210 for a 630kg B/B. Fat Heifers U/Age sold to £204 for a 460kg Lim. LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Tempo Producer 710kg B/B. to £186 (£1320-60) Sixmilecross Producer 680kg Ch. to £177 (£1203-60) Augher Producer 620kg Ch. to £174, 620kg Ch. to £164, and 650kg Ch. to £163. Portadown Producer 630kg B/B. to £174.Clogher Producer 740kg Ch. to £169 (£1250-60) Dungannon Producer 650kg Lim. to £166. Portadown Producer 660kg Sim. to £165. Keady Producer 770kg Ch. to £164 (£1262-80) Portadown Producer 750kg Ch. to £164 (£1230) Trillick Producer 790kg Lim. to £162.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £160 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from £110 to £127 per 100kg

Coloured feeder Cows sold from £122 to £138 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £106 to £114 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £106 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £56 to £77 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: 950kg Lim. to £137 (£1301-50) 940kg Ch. to £136 (£1278-40) 1120kg AA. to £120 (£1344) 850kg Sim. to £119. 1020kg AA. to £117 (£1193-40) 1000kg Shb. To £108. 850kg Sa. To £105. 920kg Fr. to £105 (£966)

FAT STEERS O/Age: 710kg AA. to £167. 800kg Her. to £161. 730kg Her. to £160. 770kg Her. to £156. 710kg Her. to £150. 660kg Her. to £150. 870kg Swr. To £122.

FAT STEERS U/Age: 700kg Her. to £169. 560kg B/B. to £148. 630kg Fkv. to £142. 540kg AA. to £137. 400kg AA. to £137. 390kg Sim. to £137. 450kg AA. to £137. 450kg Sim. to £137. 430kg Sim. to £137. 480kg Hol. To £131. 510kg Hol. To £126.

FAT HEIFERS O/Age: 630kg B/B. to £210. 570kg Sal. To £189. 610kg Lim. to £179. 470kg Ch. to £178. 610kg Fkv. to £178. 580kg Ch. to £174. 480kg Lim. to £166. 640kg Lim. to £165.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age: 460kg Lim. to £204. 580kg Ch. to £193. 620kg Ch. to £180. 770kg Ch. to £180. 590kg B/B. to £176. 580kg Lim. to £174. 590kg Lim. to £174. 670kg AA. to £174. 630kg Ch. to £170. 590kg Sim. to £168. Friesians sold from £115 to £129 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1405 for a 700kg B/B. (£201) 630KG Lim. to £1350 (£214) 700kg B/B. to £1300 and 640kg B/B. to £1325 (£207) for Pomeroy Producer M M c Goldrick. V Terris, Armagh 750kg Lim. to £1350, 680kg Lim. to £1220, 630kg Lim. to £1210, and 650kg Lim. to £1205. M/S R & A Collum, Dungannon 750kg B/B. to £1375. M/S D & M Gates, Dungannon 690kg Lim. to £1370 (£198) 630kg Lim. to £1280 (£203) and 670kg Lim. to £1225. K M Girvan, Dungannon 650kg Lim. to £1335 (£205) 670kg AA. to £1250, and 660kg AA. to £1245. T A Willis, Dungannon 690kg Ch. to £1315730kg Ch. to £1280, 660kg Ch. to £1275, and 630kg Daq. to £1265. W Speers, Killylea 620kg Ch. to £1240. N Espie, Cookstown 610kg Ch. to £1230.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: T G McCarroll, Eskra 500kg Lim. to £1090 (£218) and 490kg Ch. to £1005. D Maguire, Rosslea 500kg Ch. to £1065 (£213) 460kg Ch. to £1030 (£224) 500kg Ch. to £1020 (£204) and 460kg Ch. to £990 (£221) A McKenzie, Dungannon 490kg Au. To £1050 (£214) 470kg Au. To £1040 (£221) 490kg Au. To £1030 (£210) 470kg Au. To £995 (£212) and 480kg Sal. To £975 (£203), D McKenzie, Dungannon 460kg Au. To £950 (£206). J & F McCaffery, Derrylin 500kg Ch. to £1045 (£209) 480kg Ch. to £1000 (£208) 500kg Ch. to £1000 (£200) and 490kg Ch. to £970. F McStay, Lurgan 450kg Ch. to £990 (£220). P J O’Neill, Lurgan 500kg Lim. to £955. M McCaffery, Clogher 460kg Ch. to £950. K M Girvan, Dungannon 490kg Her. to £950.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E Nicholl, Moneymore 320kg AA. to £705. J McKeown, Dungannon 350kg Her. to £660, 330kg Her. to £655, 320kg Her. to £630, and 320kg Her. to £625.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1300 for a 730kg Ch. (£178) to J Straghan, Armagh. B Finnegan, Dungannon 620kg Ch. to £1285 (£207) and 600kg Ch. to £1155. E Greenaway, Dungannon 700kg Ch. to £1250 and 570kg Lim. to £1090. G Straghan, Keady 620kg Ch. to £1170 (£189). G Brodison, Stewartstown 610kg Sim. to £1160 (£190) 570kg Ch. to £1140 (£200) and 610kg Lim. to £1050. A Coyle, Clogher 600kg Lim. to £1140. G McKenna, Caledon 650kg Ch. to £1105 and 640kg Ch. to £1100. T D Willis, Dungannon 580kg Daq. to £1100. D & M Gates, Dungannon 610kg Ch. to £1080. R & A Collum, Dungannon 640kg Ch. to £1070. K Boyland, Armagh 560kg Ch. to £1060. D Shortt, Clogher 540kg Ch. to £1040.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG:,K Boyland, Armagh 490kg Ch. to £960 (£196). P Maguire, Tempo 500kg Ch. to £950 (£190) 450kg Ch. to £940 (£209) and 440kg Ch. to £860. D Tener, Dungannon 470kg Her. to £905 and 440kg Sim. to £880. S Crawford, Fermanagh 450kg Lim. to £900 and 440kg Lim. to £880. T D Willis, Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £805, and 490kg Ch. to £780. V & B Hall, Fivemiletown 490kg AA. to £770 and 500kg AA. to £700. E Fee, Fivemiletown 490kg Her. to £750. F & T Irwin, Portadown 420kg AA. to £740, 460kg AA. to £700, 430kg AA. to £695, and 400kg Lim. to £690. T Ross, Newtownstewart 500kg AA. to £725. S P Thornton, Thompsons Bridge 460kg S/H. to £705. W G Donaldson, Aughnacloy 480kg Bga. to £700.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E Nicholl, Moneymore 370kg AA. to £575, 340kg AA. to £520, 340kg AA. to £515, 340kg AA. to £460, 300kg AA. to £450, and 240kg AA. to £300.

WEANLINGS: A firm demand in this section with strong males selling to £1085 for a 590kg Ch. (£184) 560kg Ch. to £1060 (£189) 520kg Ch. to £1015 (£195) 510kg Ch. to £995 (£195) 540kg Lim. to £970, and 490kg Lim. to £960 for S Kelly, Omagh. C McDonnell, Fivemiletown 470kg Ch. to £1020 (£217). J McDonnell, Fivemiletown 460kg Ch. to £1010 (£219). W H Harpur, Castlederg 470kg Ch. to £990 (£210). B Mooney, Ballinderry 460kg Ch. to £990 and 470kg Lim. to £955. G Moane, Fivemiletown 410kg Ch. to £930 and 400kg Ch. to £900 (£225). Carrickmore Producer 460kg Lim. to £925. Tempo Producer 430kg Lim. to £920. E Askin, Ballygawley 430kg Ch. to £900. M McCaughey, Fivemiletown 460kg Lim. to £895.

WEANLING HEIFERS: P Mackle, Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £965 (£197) 410kg Ch. to £845, 440kg Lim. to £835, and 440kg Lim. to £825. M J Haughey, Keady 490kg Sim. to £955, 410kg Sim. to £840, 430kg Sim. to £825, and 450kg Sim. to £800. M McCaffery, Clogher 430kg Ch. to £940 and 480kg Ch. to £890. M & N O Conner, Augher 410kg Ch. to £910 (£222) and 390kg Ch. to £870. R J Crawford, Augher 480kg Ch. to £910. G Moane, Cooneen 460kg Lim. to £880. D Mooney, Ballinderry 410kg Lim. to £870. D & V TENER, Dungannon 410kg Lim. to £850. M Hackett, Augher 400kg Ch. to £850. and 350kg Ch. to £840 (£240). W H Harpur, Castlederg 470kg Ch. to £805. C Conway, Omagh 390kg Ch. to £795.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A seasonal entry sold readily with S Montgomery, Dungannon selling Calved Heifers to £1530 and £1200. W Hamilton, Cookstown £1400 for Calved 3rd Calver. Dungannon Producer £1300 for Calved Heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: Lisburn Producer £1080 for Young Ped Lim.born 04/07.18 G Law £1000 for Ped. Non Reg S/H born 15/02/17

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very strong demand this week especially for quality lots with Local Producer F McElroy selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2010 and Heifer with Heifer Calf to £1860. M McVeigh, Dungannon £1700 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1490 for 2010 Cow with Bull Calf. Pomeroy Producer £1610 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1175 for Heifer with Bull Calf. W C Smyth, Castlederg £1460 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. A Dobbs, Carrickmore £1400 for incalf Heifer. D McCaffery, Derrylin £1350 and £1200 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1300 for Heifer with Bull Calf. S Donohoe, Derrylin £1200 for Heifer with Bull Calf. F Gilbride, Maguiresbridge £1160 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. D & I Murphy, Dungannon £1115 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Other outfits sold from £940 to £1090. Special clearance sale on Thursday 8th August at 7.30pm. 30 outstanding Ped Reg Lim. Cows & Heifers with Calves at foot for Kevin McDonnell, Fivemiletown who is changing his farming policy a sale not to be missed.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Trade remains strong in this section with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £580 for Her. to A Kyle, Coalisland. B D Breen, Eskra £560 for Lim. O P Donnelly, Augher £505 for Lim. G O Hara, Rosslea £495 for AA. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £460 for Sim. M Gilmour, Ballygawley £405 for Ch. A Smith, Seskinore £360 for B/B. T Armstrong, Derrygonnelly £330 for Lim. R T Mavitty, Culkey £320 and £315 for Chars.

HEIFER CALVES: Lisbellaw Producer £415 and £405 for Limms. Fivemiletown Producer £390, £380, and £365 for Chars. G O’Hara, Rosslea £350 for Lim. Augher Producer £340 for Lim. Omagh Producer £330, and £320 for Simms.

REARED BULLS: M/S A&A Maguire, Roslea £740, £730, £720 and £640 for Chars and £700 and £660 for AAs. Augher Producer £665, and £625 for Limms. R J Crawford, Augher £645 for Ch. and £570 for St. A Smith, Seskinore £625 for Ch. S McKeown, Sixmilecross £625 for Ch. D Farrell Fivemiletown £620 for Lim. £600 for Ch. and £585 for AA.

REARED HEIFERS: B McCullagh, Greencastle 655 and £635 for Chars. R J Crawford, Augher £640 for Ch. £615 for B/B. and £575 for AA. Dungannon Producer £640 for Lim. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £590 for B/B. P B Brannigan, Dungannon £500 for Ch. G O Hara, Rosslea £420 for Lim. A Liggett, Clogher £370 and £320 for Her.