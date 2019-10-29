Strong demand for quality lots at Clogher

1035 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Sat 26th October producing a strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring 402 lots listed sold to a firm demand with Beef Cows selling to £1590-30 for a 930kg Lim. to £171 per 100kg followed by a 820kg Lim. to £164 per 100kg (£1344-80). Cow Heifers sold to £1565-60 for a 760kg Lim. to £206 per 100kg followed by a 710kg Lim. to £203 (£1441-30). Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £114 per 100kg for 760kg (£866-40) Beef Bulls sold to £1411-20 for a 1120kg Ch. to £126 per 100kg and reaching a top of £128 per 100kg for a 1080kg Lim. to £128 (£1382-40) Fat Steers O/Age sold to £199 for a 720kg B/B. Fat steers U/Age sold to £202 for a 690kg Lim. Fat Heifers O/Age sold to £208 for a 590kg Daq. Fat Heifers U/Age sold to £201 for a 650kg Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Omagh Producer 760kg Lim. to £206 (£1565-60) Omagh Producer 710kg Lim. to £203 (£1441-30) Fivemiletown Producer 660kg Lim. to £185. Dundrod Producer 690kg Lim. to £176 and 660kg Lim. to £170. Sixmilecross Producer 710kg Lim. to £173. Omagh Producer 930kg Lim. to £171 (£1590-30) Coleraine Producer 760kg Lim. to £170. Sixmilecross Producer 820kg Lim. to £164 (£1344-80) Sixmilecross Producer 760kg Lim. to £164 Pomeroy Producer 680kg Ch. to £160.

Other quality lots sold from £132 to £158 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from £110 to £129 per 100kg

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £108 to £114 per 100kg

Plainer types sold fr5om £82 to £104 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £48 to £76 per 100kg

FAT BULLS (20): 1080kg Lim.to £128 (£1382-40) 1110kg Lim. to £126 (£1398-60) 1120kg Ch. to £126 (£1411-20) 840kg Ch. to £115. 960kg Ch. to £114. 900kg Lim. to £114. 980kg Sim. to £114. 1090kg AA. to £112 (£1220-80) 940kg Ch. to £111. 880kg Lim. to £110. 840kg AA. to £107. 1030kg AA. to £106.

FAT STEERS O/Age: 720kg B/B. to £199.710kg Lim. to £183. 680kg AA. to £168. 670kg AA. to £165. 570kg AA. to £164. 770kg AA. to £160. 620kg Lim. to £152. 540kg Ch. to £150. 560kg AA. to £140. 620kg Fr. to £138.

FAT STEERS U/Age: 690kg Lim. to £202. 730kg Lim.to £200. 670kg Lim. to £194. 710kg Ch. to £192. 670kg Ch. to £191. 570kg Ch. to £168. 640kg Lim. to £166. 640kg S/H. to £166. 580kg AA. to £159. Friesians sold from £105 to £138 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS O/Age: 590kg Daq. to £208. 550kg Daq. to £187. 620kg Lim. to £185. 620kg Ch. to £184. 630kg Daq. to £182. 540kg Ch. to £176. 680kg Lim. to 3176. 630kg Lim. to £173. 580kg Ch. to £172. 570kg AA. to £163.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age: 650kg Ch. to £201. 660kg Lim. to £199. 640kg Ch. to £195. 610kg S/H. to £188. 540kg Shb. To £176. 690kg Ch. to £170. 570kg Ch. to £168. 580kg Sim. to £168. 690kg Sim. to £166. 640kg Nr. To £165. 590kg Her. to £161. 600kg Sal. To £155. 540kg Her. to £153. Friesians sold vfrom £112 to £126 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1360 for a 690kg Lim. (£197) and 710kg Ch. to £1265 (£178) for A Fearon Dungannon. C O Neill Moy 660kg Ch. to £1310 (£198) 660kg Ch. to £1290 (£195) and 680kg Ch. to £1270 (£187) B McNamee, Eskra 670kg Lim. to £1300 (£194) 660kg Ch. to £1300 (£197) 650kg AA. to £1290 (£198) 630kg AA. to £1260 (£200) and 690kg Ch. to £1250. Derrylin Producer 770kg Ch. to £1300 and 750kg Lim. to £1240. Augher Producer 730kg Ch. to £1290, 710kg Lim. to £1250, and 690kg Lim. to £1245. Clogher Producer 760kg Ch. to £1275. C Rafferty Keady 590kg AA. to £1250 (£212) Castlederg Producer 640kg Lim. to £1245 (£194) H McCarney, Fintona 620kg Ch. to £1235 (£199) M Davidson Cookstown 720kg Lim. to £1225.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: Streamville Farm, Lisburn 500kg Ch. to £1050 (£210) 490kg Lim. to £1045 (£213) 470kg Ch. to £980 (£214) 490kg Her. to £950, 460kg Ch. to £940 and 470kg Lim. to £930. N McGleenan, Moy 460kg Lim. to £1020 (£222) 410kg Lim. to £950 (£232) 470kg Lim. to £930 (£198) and 400kg Lim. to £915 (£229) Castlederg Producer 480kg Ch. to £1015 (£215) R Taylor Birches 470kg Lim. to £1005 (£214) and 480kg Lim. to £935 (£195) C Macgabhann, Armagh 490kg Ch. to £985 (£201) J McGinn, Clogher 470kg Lim. to £975 (£207). S Gilroy Lisnaskea 490kg Lim. to £965. J McStay, Lurgan 490kg Lim. to £960. Ballygawley Producer 490kg Lim. to £960. M Donnelly, Loughgall 490kg Ch. to £955.

STORE HEIFERS

A seasonal turnout sold to a steady demand with F Flynn, Newtownbutler selling a 630kg Ch. to £1160 (£184) 570kg Lim. to £1090 (£191) 620kg Ch. to £1050,and 590kg Ch. to £1035. B L Kelly & Sons, Dungannon 600kg Ch. to £1090, 560kg Ch. to £1030, 520kg Ch. to £975, and 660kg AA. to £960. F West, Newtownbutler 620kg Ch. to £1025, 580kg Ch. to £1020, 580kg Ch. to £995, 570kg Ch. to £965, 590kg Ch. to £950 and 510kg Ch. to £945. W H Harkness, Crumlin 550kg Lim. to £1085 (£197) B O Rourke, Dungannon 620kg Lim. to £1070, 570kg Lim. to £980 and 550kg Lim. to £930. R Bleakley, Clogher 640kg Shb. To £1050. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 550kg Lim. to £1005.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: B L Kelly & Sons, Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £975 (£203). S Gilroy, Lisnaskea 480kg Ch. to £955, 440kg Lim. to £825 and 410kg Ch. to £740. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 500kg Lim. to £925, 500kg Ch. to £880, Lim. to £825, 460kg Lim. to £820, 430kg Lim. to £790, and 470kg Lim. to £775. P V McCarney Fintona 420kg Lim. to £920. M Grimes Carrickmore 490kg Lim. to £780. B O Rourke Dungannon 470kg Lim. to £775, 490kg Lim. to £750, 480kg Lim. to £750. E Morrison, Maguiresbridge 470kg AA. to £765 and 480kg AA. to £745. R Carson, Maguiresbridge 470kg AA. to £750. E Lavery, Lurgan 490kg Her. to £730. C Williamson, Glenavy 480kg B/B. to £700.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S Gilroy, Lisnaskea 390kg Lim. to £755 and 370kg Lim. to £620. D Ellison, Fivemiletown 400kg Ch. to £715370kg Her. to £550 and 360kg B/B. to £545. E Morrison, Maguiresbridge 390kg B/B. to £705380kg AA. to £580, 380kg AA. to £570 and 400kg AA. to £530. P V McCarney, Fintona 390kg Shb. To £680, and 350kg Shb. To £530.

WEANLINGS

A good selection on offer sold readily with R Domer, Clogher selling a 480kg Lim. to £1025 (£213) S Walmsley, Kesh 510kg Ch. to £1020 (£200) S Gilroy, Lisnaskea 490kg Ch. to £990. S Kirk, Plumbridge 500kg Lim. to £985 and 370kg Ch. to £840. M L Nugent, Augher 430kg Ch. to £940 and 460kg Ch. to £900. J McQuaid, Fivemiletown 410kg Ch. to £900. W R S Wylie, Cookstown 490kg Ch. to £880. J McGarvey, Cookstown 390kg Ch. to £825, 410kg Ch. to £820, 410kg Ch. to £820, and 360kg Ch. to £800. R E Wilson, Trillick 430kg Ch. to £820 and 340kg Ch. to £780. G Slevin, Tempo 400kg Lim. to £810. R Moffitt, Ederney 370kg Lim. to £805. S McCrory, Dungannon 390kg Ch. to £800, 370kg Ch. to £790, and 410kg Ch. to £785.

WEANLING HEIFERS: S Walmsley, Kesh 440kg Lim. to £855. W R S Wylie, Cookstown 460kg Lim. to £830, 400kg Lim. to £740, 350kg Sim. to £690, and 370kg B/B. to £590. S Kirk, Plumbridge 370kg Ch. to £810, and 300kg Daq. to £700. D A Keys, Irvinestown 410kg Ch. to £810. F McDonald, Carrickmore 480kg Ch. to £800 and 400kg Sim. to £720. M L Nugent, Augher 360kg Ch.to £770. G Coote, Fivemiletown 310kg Ch. to £710. E & F Cassidy, Lisnaskea 340kg Lim. to £705 and 340kg Lim. to £675. P Irvine, Augher 440kg B/B. to £700. J McGarvey, Cookstown 340kg Ch. to £700 and 330kg Ch. to £670. R Domer, Clogher 260kg Lim. to £590. A Leonard, Enniskillen 300kg Ch. to £590. M O Gara, Carrickmore 290kg Lim. to £580.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry sold to £1580 and £1280 for Calved Dairy S/Horn Heifers from a Keady Producer. Benburb Producer £1550 for Calved Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A seasonal turnout sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon Producer selling a Heifer with twin calves to £1580. S Oliver, Armagh £1520 for Heifer with Bull Calf. C Clifford, Rosslea £1450 for Heifer with Bull Calf. G Haughey, Fintona £1400 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf. Derrylin Producer £1325 for Heifer with Bull Calf. G Doyle, Pomeroy £1275 for 2010 Cow with Heifer Calf, £1105 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1090 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. D Taggart, Randalstown £1230 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1200 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £1120 and £970 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1330 and £1240 for B McWilliams, Omagh A Harley, Plumbridge £1250, £1190 and £1105. C McKee, Keady £1125.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A very good selection on offer sold to a keen demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £410 for a Lim. and £385 for Ch. to Mountview Cattle, Dungannon. B Breslin Magheraveely £390 and £320 for AAs and £350 for Ch. M P Breslin, Magheraveely £390 for AA. B Teague, Lack £355 for Ch. T Dillon, Beragh £310 for AA. C Gunn, Derrylin £310 for Lim. N V Prentice, Tempo £290 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES: D Taggart, Randalstown 400 for Lim. Augher Producer £355 for Ch. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £350 and £325 for B/Bs. And £300 for Lim. M P Breslin, Magheraveely £330, and £300 twice for AAs. C Gunn, Derrylin £280 for Lim.

REARED BULLS: B Crudden, Fivemiletown £745 and £705 for Chars. E Nugent, Keady £680 and 630 for Limms. J Cassidy, Kinawley £640, £635 x 2 £630, £625, £620, and £610 for Limms. Augher Producer £630 for Ch. P Lavery, Coagh £615 and £535 for Simms. J McDonagh, Brookeborough £600 for Ch. B Breslin, Magheraveely £585 for Ch. R E Jones, Ballygawley £550 twice for Her. D Taggart, Randalstown £545 for Lim.

REARED HEIFERS: J McCann, Dungannon £775 for Ch. B Crudden, Fivemiletown £670, £640, and £590 for Chars. E S McCaughey, Trillick £605 and £550 for Chars. D Taggart, Randalstown £575 for Ch. and £400 for Lim. E Nugent, Keady £560 for Lim. Augher Producer £545 and £540 for Limms. A Clarke, Beragh £535 and £425 for Shbs. P Lavery, Coagh £480 for Sim. R E Jones, Ballygawley £440 for Her. M/S A & N Johnston, Newtownbutler £440 x 2 and £430 x 2 for AAs. J W A Ritchie, Newtownbutler £420 for Sim.