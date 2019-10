Strong demand for quality lots at Lisnaskea

A good seasonal entry this week at Lisnaskea sold to a stronger demand especially for quality lots with more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand.

This week Cows & Calves sold to £1225 for a Derrylin Producer.Store Heifers sold to £985 for a 600kg AA. and £920 for a 480kg AA.

Store Bullocks sold to £960 for a 470kg Ch. and 390kg Lim. to £865. Weanling Males sold to £865 for a 380kg Lim. with smaller ones selling to £600 for a 200kg Ch. (£300) Weanling Heifers sold to £765 for a 350kg Lim. with smaller ones selling to £450 for a 190kg Ch. (£237).

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin Producer Heifer & Heifer Calf to £1225.

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler Producer 470kg Ch. to £960 (£204) Lisnaskea Producer 500kg AA to £900 (£180) Lisbellaw Producer 390kg Lim. to £865 (£222).

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 600kg AA. to £985, 620kg AA. to £980, 480kg AA. to £920, and 470kg AA. to £875. Lisbellaw Producer 420kg Lim. to £895. Lisnaskea Producer 400kg Lim. to £740. Aghalane Producer 420kg Her. to £655.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Kinawley Producer 380kg Lim. to £865 (£227) Lisnaskea Producer 270kg Ch. to £740 (£274) 250kg Ch. to £665(£266) 240kg Ch. to £550, and 200kg Ch. to £510. Kinawley Producer 290kg Ch. to £710, 250kg Ch. to £630, 250kg Ch. to £580, 260kg Ch. to £570, 210kg Ch. to £560, 200kg Ch. to £560, and 240kg AA. to £550. Beloo Producer 330kg Lim. to £700, 320kg S/H. to £650, 320kg S/H. to £605, and 300kg Lim. to £600. Derrylin Producer 280kg Ch. to £690. Florencecourt Producer 260kg Lim. to £660, 280kg AA. to £645, 270kg AA. to £620, and 250kg AA. to £590. Trillick Producer 290kg Lim. to £640, 290kg Lim. to £605, and 200kg Ch. to £600 (£300) Garrison Producer 360kg Ch. to £630, 160kg Ch. to £450, and 170kg Ch. to £440. Springfield Producer 300kg AA. to £580. Lisbellaw Producer 240kg AA. to £530. Garrison Producer 200kg Ch. to £505, 170kg Ch. to £505, 210kg Ch. to £500, 160kg Ch. to £405 and 140kg Ch. to £350.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Beloo Producer 350kg Lim. to £765 (£218) 360kg Lim. to £620, and 280kg Lim. to £560. Kinawley Producer 350kg Ch. to £700. Kinawley Producer 310kg Ch. to £675, 280kg Ch. to £550, and 230kg Ch. to £475. Lisnaskea Producer 280kg Ch. to £650, 240kg Ch. to £565, and 230kg Ch. to £545. Derrylin Producer 320kg Lim. to £620 and 210kg Ch. to £455. Lisbellaw Producer 270kg Her. to £535. Derrygonnelly Producer 280kg Ch. to £500, and 190kg Ch. to £450. Garrison Producer 200kg Ch. to £435 and 160kg Ch. to £405.