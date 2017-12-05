Strong demand for Redrock

Redrock Machinery is confirming a strong demand for its products in the run-up to the 2017 Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

“The resurgence in milk prices is certainly helping to boost sales at the present time,” confirmed company sales’ manager Mark Linden.

“We are seeing this factor impact on demand from customers throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

“Locally, the availability of the Tier 1 Farm Business Improvement Scheme grant and the fact that many farmers and contractors needed to update their machinery lines following a period of very challenging economic times has also helped to drive sales in 2017.

“All of our slurry equipment is eligible for the grant scheme, which may well be further boosted by a second funding round over the coming months.

“We will have a comprehensive line up of machinery on our stand at this year’s Winter Fair. This will include a single auger 14 metre cubed tub feeder plus a selection of shear grabs and slurry pumps.”

The Redrock tub feeders are extremely versatile and fully complement the needs of dairy and livestock farmers in Northern Ireland.

Mark Linden again: “The feeders come with both single and twin auger options. We will have a single auger option on the Winter Fair stand. The machines are also built to last, which reflects the heritage of the entire Redrock equipment range.”

The Redrock vertical mixer feeder range can mix anything from large round or square bales of silage, straw, hay to precision cut silage, maize meal etc. Serrated knives are used to efficiently chop fibrous foodstuffs to the length required for effective mixing and healthy digestion. They are assisted by two ‘counter knives’, which restrict material as it is driven past them by the auger. These come as standard.

The auger incorporates a carefully positioned sweeper arm, which has been painstakingly designed by Redrock machinery to give a perfect blend of all selected ingredients – time after time.

This ensures an even, fluffy and appetising discharge, which livestock will find palatable and easy to eat.

The two speed drive line planetary system is used to reduce horsepower requirements, thereby lowering fuel costs and freeing up larger tractors for other uses on the farm.

There are nine knives fitted to each auger. Specially treated serrated knives are used to efficiently chop fibrous materials to the lengths required for effective mixing and digestion. In addition, the knives are designed to sharpen as they wear.

The Redrock management team is expecting a large turnout of both farmers and contractors over the four days of this year’s Winter Fair.

“All visitors will be made more than welcome,” said Mark Linden.

For further information, contact Redrock machinery on (028) 37552390. Website: www.redrockmachinery.com