Strong demand for Redrock equipment

Redrock Machinery has confirmed a very strong demand for all its product lines in the run-up to this year’s Balmoral Show.

The company is attributing the growth in sales to the positive impact of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme (Tier 1) in Northern Ireland and the TAMS2 grant for low-emission slurry spreading equipment in the Republic of Ireland.

“Given this situation, we are asking farmers to place their orders as soon as possible, in order to avoid any disappointment on delivery times,” said company sales manager Mark Linden.

He added: “The combination of the two grant schemes has brought about a significant rise in demand for all our equipment lines.”

Redrock will have a major presence at this year’s Balmoral Show. Featured on the company’s stand will be a twin auger tub feeder, a single auger tub feeder, a slurry tanker with trailing shoe, grain and silage trailers, slurry pumps, block cutters and grass forks.

Mark also confirmed that the continuing strength of farmgate milk prices is helping to boost sales throughout the UK and Ireland. He continued: “Redrock has a strong reputation for designing and constructing machinery lines that are both innovative and long-lasting.

“All of our slurry and feeding equipment are eligible for Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme.”

Where slurry equipment is concerned, Redrock is confirming a particularly strong demand for its slurry tanker and trailing shoe combinations.

“The same principle holds, where tankers and dribble bars are concerned,” said Mark.

“Farmers view these systems as a means of putting slurry to best use while, at the same time, minimising ammonia volatilisation levels.

“Orders for slurry pumps are also very strong at the present time.”

With the start of the silage season just around the corner, Mark highlighted the relevance of the Redrock trailer range.

“Our silage trailers can also double-up as grain trailers with the standard conversion,” he explained

Mark also confirmed the growing demand for Total Mixed Ration (TMR) feeding systems at farm level.

“All Redrock’s tub feeders are extremely versatile and fully complement the needs of dairy and livestock farmers.

“The feeders come with both single and twin auger options. They are also built to last, which reflects the heritage of the entire Redrock equipment range,” he said.

Visitors will be made more than welcome on the Redrock stand throughout the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show.

For further information, contact Redrock Machinery on (028) 3755 2390