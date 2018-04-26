Strong demand for the Redrock range

Redrock Machinery is reporting a strong demand for all its product lines at the present time.

“Here in Northern Ireland demand has been stimulated by the availability of the second tranche of grant associated with Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme,” said company sales’ manager Mark Linden.

“Many farmers and contractors are now keen to update their machinery lines following a period of very challenging economic times. All these factors have helped to drive sales in 2018.”

He added:“Internationally, the improved milk prices that have been available for the past year or so has helped to drive sales.

“Redrock has a strong reputation for designing and constructing machinery lines that are both innovative and long-lasting.

“All of our slurry and feeding equipment are eligible for Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme.”

Where slurry equipment is concerned, Redrock is confirming a particularly strong demand for its slurry tanker and trailing shoe combinations.

“The same principle holds, where tankers and dribble bars are concerned,” said Mark Linden.

“ Farmers view these systems as a means of putting slurry to best use while, at the same time, minimising ammonia volatilisation levels.

“Orders for slurry pumps are also very strong at the present time.”

With the start of the silage season just around the corner, Mark highlighted the relevance of the Redrock trailer range

“Our silage trailers can also double-up as a grain trailer with the standard conversion,” he explained

Mark also confirmed the growing demand for Total Mixed Ration (TMR) feeding systems at farm level.

All Redrock’s tub feeders are extremely versatile and fully complement the needs of dairy and livestock farmers.

“The feeders come with both single and twin auger options. They are also built to last, which reflects the heritage of the entire Redrock equipment range,” Mark commented.

The Redrock vertical mixer feeder range can mix anything from round or square bales of silage, straw, hay to precision cut silage, maize meal etc.

Serrated knives are used to efficiently chop fibrous foodstuffs to the length required for effective mixing and healthy digestion.

They are assisted by two ‘counter knives’, which restrict material as it is driven past them by the auger. These come as standard.

The auger incorporates a carefully positioned sweeper arm, which has been specifically designed by Redrock Machinery to give a perfect blend of all selected ingredients – time after time.

This ensures an even, fluffy and appetising discharge, which livestock will find palatable and easy to eat.

For further information, contact Redrock Machinery on (028) 37552390. Website: www.redrockmachinery.com