Strong entry for Wagyu sale

With a 50-strong entry, the first official Wagyu sale in the UK is sure to excite existing breeders as well as those looking to be part of the huge growth in this premium beef breed known for its highly marbled meat.

The Wagyu Breeders Association (WBA) sale will be held at Hexham Mart, Northumberland on Saturday, June 30th 2018 commencing at 3pm in partnership with Hexham and Northern Marts (HNM).

WBA director.Steve Ramshaw

The catalogue is available from www.hexhammart.co.uk or www.britishwagyu.co.uk and features many top bloodlines for marbling, growth and frame – with one of the foremost authorities on Wagyu cattle, Steve Bennett of Wagyu International, providing breeding notes to help guide prospective purchasers.

For prospective breeders there are Lots comprising Fullblood Females, some with calves at foot, bulls, semen and embryos; with a selection of first-cross (F1) heifers and steers sure to interest the finishing, farm shop and butcher market.

Animals also benefit from Breedplan Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) on a dozen or more traits including Terminal Carcase Index (TCI). TCI combines Carcase Weight EBV with Marble Score EBV to predict the carcase value of its progeny in monetary terms. Industry stakeholders in the UK are already looking at re-evaluating the EUROP carcase classification which simply assesses conformation and fat class, with Wagyu part of that movement to reward quality, taste and tenderness over quantity.

Commenting on the sale, WBA director Steve Ramshaw said: “There are great rewards to be had in producing Wagyu which is renowned as the world’s best beef with tremendous returns possible throughout the supply chain. BCMS figures are up 48% on the year with the time ripe for those wishing to get on board.”

The sale will start at Hexham Mart at 3pm, with purchasers able to buy in person, over the phone or through an online bidding facility. This will be a ‘virtual’ sale with no animals present on the day. Commencing 1pm there will be a number of presentations before the sale on topics including breeding, feeding and finishing Wagyu, and embryo transfer from Paragon Vets with a Pedigree Reader on hand to guide prospective purchasers through the lots.

HNM auctioneer Drew Patrick added: “Our company is delighted to hold the first UK sale of Wagyu genetics here at Hexham, the first of its kind in Britain. The breed’s profile is growing dramatically within the food and farming media for its superb eating quality. The demand for Wagyu genetics is increasing especially with those farmers who are looking to diversify their current beef enterprises.”

For more information, please call Richard Saunders WBA Co Sec on 07901768904.