Strong field of entries as Lewis takes the top in Meadows 1.30m

With the show jumping calendar in full swing for 2019, The Meadows Equestrian Centre once again welcomed competitors from near and far, to compete at the Embankment Road Complex.

In what can only be described as a bumper day all round, athletes from all over Ireland came to the Meadows to get a last minute school before the RDS qualifiers over the next 10 days.

With over 150 entries through the main arena, Cavan young rider Lewis Trenier a regular attender to the Meadows, took the top spot in the 1.30 class with the Esther Trenier’s Chestnut gelding ‘Trickin Around’. The Meadows SJI Spring Series continues on Saturday, May 25.

Results:

90cm - Divided between Gary Hyland’s Ballynanny Flyer (Gary Hylands), Noel Perry’s Ballynolin Izelle (Brian Smyth), Paul Caves’s Cafre quality clover (Paul Caves), Lynn Patterson’s Cujo (Lynn Patterson), Rachel Redmond’s Fox C (Rachel Redmond), Cathal James Donnelly’s Mister Edd (Cathal James Donnelly), Rachel Brown’s Oldoaks Sandie (Rachel Brown), Lisa Patterson’s Rockmount Ivy (Lisa Patterson), Joseph Gallagher’s sea cash (Stacey Watling), Una McSorley’s Summervale Lucky Beach (Una McSorley).

1m - Divided between Fionnuala Kelly’s Balou beau (Fionnuala Kelly), Melanie Haire’s Bonmahon Breakin Hearts (Harry Haire), Shirley A Hurst’s Cheeky Blonde (Adrianna Hurst), Gene Ormiston’s Cherrymount Clover Diamond (Tatianna Ormiston), Eve Stafford’s Enrosewood Show Girl (Jonathan Creswell), Jim Maneely’s Ferndale Special K (Jim Maneely), Ciara Dawson’s Goulane Ruby (Ciara Dawson), Brian Smyth’s Iroko Quarry Diamond (Brian Smyth), Anne Chambers’ Just Call Me Daisy (Stacey Watling), Paul Caves’s Kinmar piloth (Paul Caves), Brian Smyth’s Kitty G.B. (Brian Smyth), Robert Mckee’s Lady of Honour (Robert McKee), Jim Maneely’s Legga Chocolate (Jim Maneely), Brian Smyth’s Lucy Ludo (Brian Smyth), Lynne Russell’s Salsa (Lynne Russell), Maurice Bingham’s Shannondale Gwen (Maurice Bingham), Alan Ivan Mccoosh’s TMSH Chance R (Trudie Hermione McCoosh).

1.10m - 1, Gene Ormiston’s Bobbie Carolan (Tatianna Ormiston); 2, Esther Trenier’s Royana De Clairias (Lewis Trenier); 3, Lynne Russell’s Salsa (Lynne Russell); 4, Robert Moore’s Altaskin Buddy (Rachel McKimmon); 5, Eve Stafford’s Enrosewood Show Girl (Jonathan Creswell); 6, Roughan Farm’s Viarada Dree Boeken (Daryl Somerville).

1.20m - 1, Esther Trenier’s Lanzamore (Lewis Trenier); 2, Linda Courtney’s Lcc Jasmin (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 3, Lynne Russell’s Akasha (Lynne Russell); 4, Janet Roulston’s Boher Clover Flight (Alana Roulston); 5, Cariad McAlpine’s Cyrano De Boisquillon (Hugo McAlpine); 6, Linda Courtney’s Kingsborough Gladstone (Sean Monaghan).

1.30m - 1, Esther Trenier’s Trickin Around (Lewis Trenier); 2, Dermott Lennon’s Red Carter (Rebecca McGoldrick); 3, Rachelle Harding’s Adonis W. (Charlotte Harding); 4, Paul Carr’s Ballyheerin Bay Star (Peter Smyth); 5, Linda Courtney’s Lisbane Aladdin (Sean Monaghan); 6, Declan Taggart’s Glenannagh Beach (Caitilin Taggart).