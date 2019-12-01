Strong Hereford entry for Dungannon sale

A quality selection of choice young Herefords - both male and female will be on offer at next Tuesday’s Native Breeds sale in Dungannon.

The bull consignment consist of thirteen strong young sires, well grown and ready for work.

A number have featured successfully in the summer show season and most are supported by strong EBV’s indicating the projected performance of their progeny.

The Bulls with top performing EBV’s will be eligible for the Superior Carcass Sire incentive which relates to exceptional performance records in the area of growth and carcass quality.

This earns a cash rebate from the Hereford Cattle Society on every calf sired by the bulls which qualify.

The female entry comprises selected drafts of young heifers from the Blackwater Herd owned by Nigel Heatrick and from Fred Kerridge’s Boghill herd at Templepatrick.

Judging of the classes will begin at 11.00am and is in the capable hands of well-known Native Breed enthusiast, Libby Clarke from Lurgan. The sale will follow at 1.00pm.

Catalogues can be viewed on www.herefordcattle.org under online sale catalogues.