Strong industry support for Grassland & Muck 2020

With stand space selling out fast and an impressive line-up of sponsors and partners, Grassland & Muck 2020 is set to be the biggest and best yet.

Taking place at Ragley Estate on May 20-21, the event has already sold out over 70% of stands, with all the leading machinery brands snapping up the grass and muck demonstration opportunities to showcase their machines in a working environment.

Leading sponsors and partners will be supporting the Royal Agricultural Society of England event, including Yara, DLF Seeds, ADAS, AHDB, the British Grassland Society and Agrovista among others. They will all have experts on hand with technical advice to help farmers make the very best of grazed grass, home grown forage and manures, while protecting and nurturing soils.

“Grassland & Muck really is a unique demonstration event,” says event organiser Alice Bell.

“We plant and manage the grass specifically to give us the best possible crop to host over 170 acres of machinery demonstrations.

“With a new and improved layout, it really is the best place to see and compare the latest machines in action and pick up ideas and expert advice.”

The muck machinery demonstrations are in high demand for 2020 with both muck spreader and slurry injector bookings above those seen at the last event in 2017.

The Ragley Estate team did a great job to get all the grass drilled in September before it then rained every day for a month, says Ms Bell.

The sown plots are also well established, enabling visitors to see and compare over 100 of the latest grass mixes and recommended grass varieties in the ground next May.

New for 2020 is the opportunity for exhibitors to have a half acre working plot, ideal for bale wrapping and handling, overseeders, pasture improvers, aerators and zero grazers. Already selling fast, these demonstration plots will offer visitors the chance to compare an even greater range of machinery.

With so many leading partners, sponsors and major manufacturers, there’s a great partnership between the industry which will ensure the event continues to deliver value for a wide variety of farmers and contractors, says Ms Bell.

And with 94% of visitors rating Grassland & Muck 2017 as good or excellent, visitors to the 2020 event are sure to be inspired.

For more information on the event or to book stand space, please contact the team on 02476 858 284 or visit our website at www.grasslandevent.co.uk.