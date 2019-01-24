Strong line-up at Stirling bull sales

A strong selection of no less than 968 pedigree bulls and females will be on show and sale at United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales next month.

The biggest Bull Sales event in the UK will run over two weeks, from Sunday 3 to Monday 4 February and from Sunday 16 to Tuesday 19 February at Stirling Agricultural Centre.

Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers expect to welcome around 12,000 Scottish, UK and international farmers, commercial buyers, pedigree enthusiasts visiting the City of Stirling with their families for the February event, which will feature ten pedigree breeds.

Going under the hammer in week one will be pedigree Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Hereford, Limousin, Lincoln Red, Luing and British Blue breeds while week two features pedigree Charolais, Salers and Simmentals.

The Stirling Bull Sales are supported by all-year sponsors Galbraith, Scotland’s leading independent property consultancy.

The February Sales sees an increase in numbers on the year with 107 head of Limousin bulls, the highest number forward for the breed since 2016.

Meanwhile, the number of pedigree Simmental females (59) and pedigree Beef Shorthorn females (53) forward are also up on the year.

The Sales also include a dispersal of the successful Alsnow herd of pedigree Charolais from the Northumberland-based Lawson family. Breeders and commercial buyers will have the opportunity to source good bloodlines that have produced high-selling bulls at the Stirling Sales when their 15 cows and 15 calves at foot will be knocked down by auctioneer Murray Rainnie on Tuesday 19 February.

John Roberts, United Auctions’ Group Sales Director, said: “With high breed clearances through the Stirling rings in the last few years, there is an increase in numbers forward across the breeds with a great range of genetics on offer from the pedigree females forward, including the dispersal sales.”

Judges are as follows: Aberdeen-Angus- Tom Arnott, Haymount, Kelso; Beef Shorthorn- James Playfair Hannay, Morebattle Tofts, Kelso; Charolais- Michael Minto, Pillbox Cottage, Loxwood, Billinghurst; Limousin- James Thomson, Hilton of Beath, Kelty; Lincoln Red - Russell Taylor, Middlebank, Errol; Salers - James McDougal, Bassendean, Gordon; Simmental - Steven Sandison, Millburn, Harray, Orkney.