Strong prices for stock at Markethill

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 26th October continued to sell at very strong prices for all classes of stock.

HEIFERS

230 heifers included at very large entry of heavy heifers which returned an excellent demand particularly for the good lots. Good quality heavy heifers sold readily from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos for 666k Lim at £1405 from a Larne producer followed by £205 per 100 kilos for 598k Lim £1225 from a Newry producer. Several heavy heifers sold from £1350 to £1505 with a top of £1535 paid for a 788k Char £195 from a Killyleagh Co Down farmer. In total 50 heifers sold from in excess of £190 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £188 to £201 per 100 kilos for 450k Char at £905 from a Scarva producer followed by £200 per 100 kilos for 448k Char at £895 from a Scarva farmer. Second quality heifers sold from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Larne farmer 666k £1405 £211.00; Newry farmer 598k £1225 £205.00; Killyleagh farmer 686k £1405 £205.00; Killyleagh farmer 742k £1505 £203.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1215 £203.00; Killyleagh farmer 708k £1415 £200.00; Newry farmer 680k £1355 £199.00; Killyleagh farmer 746k £1485 £199.00; Killyleagh farmer 746k £1475 £198.00; Katesbridge farmer 606k £1195 £197.00.

Middleweight heifers: Scarva farmer 450k £905 £201.00; Scarva farmer 448k £895 £200.00; Templepatrick farmer 422k £835 £198.00; Newry farmer 444k £875 £197.00; Derrynoose farmer 456k £895 £196.00; Forkhill farmer 446k £855 £192.00; Forkhill farmer 448k £855 £191.00; Newry farmer 476k £905 £190.00.

BULLOCKS

230 bullocks sold in a steady trade with good quality heavy bullocks selling up to £205 per 100 kilos for 726k Char at £1485 from a Dromara producer followed by £203 per 100 kilos for 690k Lim at £1415 from a Newry producer. Several heavy bullocks sold from £1250 to £1415 each. Good quality middleweight steers sold from £185 to £214 per 100 kilos for 390k Char at £835.

Heavy bullocks: Dromara farmer 726k £1485 £205.00; Newry farmer 696k £1415 £203.00; Tandragee farmer 640k £1295 £202.00; Dromara farmer 662k £1325 £200.00; Belleek farmer 618k £1215 £197.00; Keady farmer 562k £1075 £191.00; Middletown farmer 554k £1055 £190.00; Belleek farmer 570k £1085 £190.00; Keady farmer 682k £1295 £190.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Forkhill farmer 420k £905 £215.00; Dungannon farmer 390k £835 £214.00; Dungannon farmer 428k £865 £202.00; Madden farmer 470k £945 £210.00; Forkhill farmer 466k £925 £199.00; Keady farmer 406k £795 £196.00; Mayobridge farmer 450k £875 £194.00; Tassagh farmer 498k £955 £192.00.

WEANLINGS

240 weanlings sold in an excellent demand for good quality calves. Good quality heifer weanlings from £200 to £273 with a top of £305 per 100 kilos paid for a 262k Sim at £800 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Top price weanling heifer £865 for a 322k Lim £269 per 100 kilos from an Armagh producer. Light male weanlings sold steadily from £210 to £270 per 100 kilos for 244k Char at £660 from a Rosslea producer followed by £261 per 100 kilos for 268k Lim at £700 from a Rathfriland farmer. Top price light male £890 for 350k Char from a Keady producer followed by £880 for a 360k Char from an Armagh farmer. Stronger male weanlings sold from £190 to £219 per 100 kilos for 498k Char at £1090 from an Armagh farmer.

Heifer weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 262k £800 £305.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 256k £700 £273.00; Rosslea farmer 222k £590 £266.00; Armagh farmer 322k £865 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 310k £820 £265.00; Armagh farmer 302k £740 £245.00; Rosslea farmer 230k £610 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 298k £690 £232.00; Portadown farmer 290k £665 £229.00.

Strong male weanlings: Armagh farmer 498k £1090 £219.00; Armagh farmer 438k £950 £217.00; Tandragee farmer 468k £995 £213.00; Armagh faremr 432k £910 £211.00; Armagh farmer 432k £895 £207.00; Tandragee farmer 478k £975 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 498k £1015 £204.00.

Light male weanlings: Rosslea farmer 244k £660 £270.00; Rathfriland farmer 268k £700 £261.00; Rathfriland farmer 262k £680 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 284k £730 £257.00; Keady farmer 356k £890 £250.00; Armagh farmer 362k £880 £243.00; Lurgan farmer 298k £735 £247.00; Rathfriland farmer 296k £720 £243.00; Keady farmer 308k £745 £242.00.

Suckler outfits sold from £1380, £1260 and £1240 with other outfits available from £1000 to £1150. Breeding bulls sold at £1300 for a Char £1210 for a Lim.