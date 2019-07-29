Strong show of sheep at Swatragh

There was another strong show of 1600 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of almost 700 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £118 on several occasions for texels, with many lots passing the £100 mark. Almost 900 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade for good quality, well fleshed lambs topping at £81.00 for 25kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs: Cookstown producer 25kg at £81.00 = 3.24p; Cushendall producer 26.3kg at £80.00 = 3.05p; Moneymore producer 26kg at £80.00 = 3.08p; Maghera producer 25.3kg at £80.00 = 3.16p; Pomeroy producer 25kg at £80.00 = 3.20p; Upperlands producer 25kg at £80.00 = 3.20p; Limavady producer 27kg at £80.20 = 2.97p.

Mid-weight Lambs: Maghera producer 21.9kg at £79.00 = 3.67p; Maghera producer 24kg at £78.00 = 3.25p; Garvagh producer 24.8kg at £78.00 = 3.15p; Rossglass producer 24.3kg at £77.50 = 3.20p; Cookstown producer 23.5kg at £76.00 = 3.23p; Cookstown producer 23kg at £76.00 = 3.30p; Tobermore producer 23.5kg at £75.80 = 3.23p; Portglenone producer 23kg at £75.00 = 3.26p; Garvagh producer 22.8kg at £73.00 = 3.20p.

Light weight Lambs: Garvagh producer 20.6kg at £70.80 = 3.44p; Garvagh producer 20.2kg at £70.20 = 3.48p; Loughgeill producer 19.7kg at £70.50 = 3.58p; Rasharkin producer 19.5kg at £67.50 = 3.46p; Rasharkin producer 18.5kg at £67.00 = 3.62p.

Fat Ewe prices: Tobermore producer 1 ewe at £118; Kilrea producer 2 ewes at £118; Maghera producer 1 ewe at £103; Moneymore producer 5 ewes at £98.00.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £85 - £118

Suffolk - £75 - £100

Mule/CB - £60 - £80

A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer. Heifers sold to a top of £550 for a Shorthorn 306kg. Cull cows sold to £705 for a Hereford 606kg.

Heifers: Bellaghy producer SH,306kg at £485 = 1.58p; SH,306kg at £550 = 1.80p; SH,384kg at £525 = 1.37p; SH,288kg at £425 = 1.48p; SH,358kg at £500 = 1.40p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; HER,606kg at £705 = 1.16p

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle Sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

Sheep Sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw

July sponsor: McGuigan’s Garage, Swatragh