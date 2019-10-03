Strong trade for bullocks at Pomeroy Mart

A strong trade on Thursday sold to a packed ringside.
Prices as follows
BULLOCKS
Francis O'Hagan £1190/620kg, Brendan Slane £1050/580kg, Barry Daly £1010/500kg, Brendan Slane £1010/560kg, Alwyn Gillis £930/460kg, £930/470kg, Brendan Slane £910/530kg, Gorthill Farms £910/420kg, Plunkett McElduff £880/470kg, Brendan Slane £870/510kg, Gorthill Farms £870/390kg, £830/410kg, £800/390kg, £795/400kg, Eugene McBride £850/470kg, Austin O'Kane £750/350kg, Martin Cartin £750/390kg, Gorthill Farms £730/350kg, Brendan Conlon £720/420kg, Austin O'Kane £710/320kg and Brendan Conlon £705/360kg.
HEIFERS
James Doherty £1065/570kg, James Donaghy £985/500kg, P Mulgrew £960/490kg, £960/490kg, £930/510kg, £900/470kg, Pearse and Matthew Rafferty £955/510kg, £875/460kg, £870/470kg, James Donaghy £885/500kg, £880/480kg, P Mulgrew £830/460kg, £810/460kg and S Bradley £770/390kg, £740/360kg, £730/360kg, £730/410kg.