Strong trade for cattle at Markethill

An entry of over 600 cattle in Markethill on Saturday, 3rd August 2019 continued to sell in a very strong trade in all rings.

Heifer Ring

A large entry of 250 store heifers sold in an excellent demand with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £190-£224 per 100kg paid for a 570kg CH at £1275 from a Crossgar farmer. A 508kg LIM from a Comber producer sold at £1135 (223) and a Keady farmer received £216 per 100kg for a 608kg BB at £1315. Several heavy heifers sold from £1300 to a top of £1435 paid for a 660kg CH from a Crossgar farmer. Good quality mid-weight heifers sold from £190-£220 per 100kg for 432kg CH at £950 from a Keady farmer, followed by £218 per 100kg for a 460kg CH at £1005 from a Keady producer.

Heavy Heifers: Crossgar farmer 570k £1275 £224; Crossgar farmer 508 £1135 £223; Keady farmer 608k £1315 £216; Armagh farmer 600k £1295 £216; Crossgar farmer 666k £1435 £215; Loughgilly farmer 616k £1315 £213; Crossgar farmer 614k £1295 £211; Crossgar farmer 654k £1375 £210; Keady farmer 596k £1245 £209.

Middleweight Heifers: Keady farmer 432k £950 £220; Keady farmer 460k £1005 £218; Banbridge farmer 356k £745 £209; Newtownhamilton farmer 498k £1035 £208; Cullyhanna farmer 470k £975 £208; Loughbrickland farmer 488k £985 £202; Loughbrickland farmer 452k £905 £200; Banbridge farmer 346k £700 £202; Newtownhamilton farmer 380k £765 £201.

Bullock Ring

170 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality heavy bullocks sold from £185-£207 per 100kg for a 620kg LIM at £1285 from a Benburb producer, followed by £203 per 100kg for a 540kg LIM at £1095 from a Hilltown farmer. Top price bullock was £1515 for a 820kg CH (185) from a Richhill producer. Good quality mid-weight steers sold from £185-£207 per 100kg for a 446kg AA at £925 from a Richhill farmer, followed by £204 per 100kg for a 498kg AA at £1015 from a Cullyhanna producer. Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £140-£166 per 100kg for a 634kg at £1055 from a Keady farmer, followed by £163 per 100kg at 544kg at £885 from a Keady producer.

Heavy Bullocks: Benburb farmer 622k £1285 £207; Hilltown farmer 540k £1095 £203; Hilltown farmer 540k £1095 £203; Dromara farmer 628k £1265 £201; Markethill farmer 574k £1155 £201; Cullyhanna farmer 582k £1155 £198; Cullyhanna farmer 540k £1065 £197; Cullyhanna farmer 516k £1015 £197; Cullyhanna farmer 562k £1015 £197; Richhill farmer 756k £1485 £196.

Middleweight Bullocks: Richhill farmer 446k £925 £207; Cullyhanna farmer 498k £1015 £204; Dromore farmer 456k £925 £203; Gilford farmer 442k £895 £203; Keady farmer 424k £855 £202; Jerretspass farmer 416k £835 £201; Keady farmer 464k £915 £197; Gilford farmer 500k £975 £195.

Friesian Bullocks: Keady farmer 634k £1055 £166; Keady farmer 544k £885 £163; Hillsborough farmer 618k £965 £156; Keady farmer 546k £835 £153; Keady farmer 570k £865 £152; Keady farmer 592k £895 £151; Keady farmer 566k £825 £146.

Weanling Ring: The 140 weanlings maintained their recent trade with good quality light males selling from £200-£235 per 100kg for a 354kg SIM at £830 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by £233 per 100kg for a 344kg SH at £800 from a Tandragee farmer. Stronger males sold up to £215 per 100kg for a 410kg LIM at £880 from a Rathfriland farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200-£248 per 100kg for 254kg at £630 from an Armagh producer, followed by £246 per 100kg for 216kg at £660 from an Armagh producer.

Light Male Weanlings: Tandragee farmer 354k £830 £235; Tandragee farmer 344k £800 £232; Cullyhanna farmer 364k £835 £229; Tandragee farmer 346k £790 £228; Tandragee farmer 362k £820 £227; Tandragee farmer 394k £885 £225; Jerrettspass farmer 362k £800 £221.

Strong Male Weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 410k £880 £215; Tandragee farmer 406k £855 £211; Tandragee farmer 414k £860 £208; Loughbrickland farmer 442k £885 £200; Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £855 £200; Belleeks farmer 454k £875 £193; Armagh farmer 434k £835 £192.

Heifer Weanlings: Armagh farmer 254k £630 £248; Armagh farmer 268k £660 £246; Keady farmer 272k £650 £239; Keady farmer 264k £630 £239; Collone farmer 292k £660 £226; Glenanne farmer 316k £700 £222; Jerrettspass farmer 392k £860 £219; Collone farmer 290k £630 £217.

Suckler Ring

Another large entry of suckler cows sold in a very firm demand to £1760 for a Lim cow and heifer calf, followed by £1600 for a SIM cow and heifer calf. Several more outfits sold from £1200 to £1600 each.