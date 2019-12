Strong trade for cattle at Markethill

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 7th December continued to sell in a very strong trade with prices at similar level to previous weeks.

HEIFERS

The 140 heifers sold in an excellent demand with the entire entry of 140 heifers selling at an average price of £1015 each. Good quality heavy heifers sold £190 to £211 per 100 kilos for 584k Lim at £1235 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £210 per 100 kilos for 598k Lim at £1255 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Several heifers sold from £1250 to a top of £1430 for 742k Char £193 from a Silverbridge farmer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos 466k Lim £985 from a Tassagh farmer. Second quality heifers sold from £165 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Loughgall farmer 584k £1235 £211.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 598k £1255 £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 572k £1195 £209.00; Poyntzpass farmer 578k £1205 £208.00; Whitecross farmer 642k £1335 £208.00; Larne farmer 664k £1375 £207.00; Loughgall farmer 666k £1375 £206.00; Cullyhanna farmer 608k £1245 £205.00.

Middleweight heifers: Tassagh farmer 466k £985 £211.00; Dromore farmer 470k £945 £201.00; Glenanne farmer 458k £915 £200.00; Dromore farmer 472k £940 £199.00; Armagh farmer 440k £865 £197.00; Dromore farmer 468k £915 £196.00; Armagh farmer 470k £905 £193.00; Armagh farmer 480k £915 £191.00.

BULLOCKS

The 140 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality forward bullocks from £190 to £207 per 100 kilos for 618k Lim at £1280 from a Belleek farmer followed by £206 per 100 kilos for 560k Lim at £1155 from an Armagh producer. Top price of £1425 was paid for a 698k AA £204 from a Rathfriland farmer. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £188 to £226 per 100 kilos for a 458k Char at £1035 from a Glenanne farmer followed by £223 per 100 kilos for 414k Lim at £925 from an Armagh producer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £135 to £156 per 100 kilos for 686k at £1075.

Forward bullocks: Belleek farmer 618k £1280 £207.00; Armagh farmer 560k £1155 £206.00; Banbridge farmer 556k £1145 £206.00; Rathfriland farmer 698k £1425 £204.00; Armagh farmer 538k £1095 £204.00; Banbridge farmer 550k £1115 £203.00; Belleek farmer 588k £1185 £202.00; Moy farmer 598k £1205 £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Glenanne farmer 458k £1035 £226.00; Armagh farmer 414k £925 £223.00; Armagh farmer 402k £895 £223.00; Armagh farmer 406k £895 £220.00; Armagh farmer 416k £915 £220.00; Armagh farmer 440k £935 £213.00; Armagh farmer 496k £1045 £211.00; Keady farmer 402k £825 £205.00.

WEANLINGS

The 190 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality male weanlings selling from £240 to £293 per 100 kilos for a 246k Char at £720 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £290 per 100 kilos for 262k Char At £760 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Top price male £865 for a 314k Char £275 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Several weanlings sold from £800 to £850 each. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £246 per 100 kilos for 228k BB at £560 from an Armagh farmer followed by £245 per 100 kilos for 226k Lim at £555 from a Dungannon farmer. Top price heifer weanling was £810 for a 376k Lim £215 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 246k £720 £293.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 262k £760 £290.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 258k £715 £277.00; Middletown farmer 260k £715 £275.00; Keady farmer 224k £600 £268.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 296k £790 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 314k £865 £275.00; Newtownahamilton farmer 304k £800 £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 302k £790 £262.00.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 228k £560 £246.00; Dungannon farmer 226k £555 £246.00; Dungannon farmer 274k £670 £245.00; Lurgan farmer 258k £630 £244.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £740 £239.00; Derrynoose farmer 312k £705 £226.00; Armagh farmer 332k £740 £223.00; Armagh farmer 334k £740 £222.00.