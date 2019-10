Strong trade for lambs at Raphoe

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday 28th October with a strong trade for all lambs which sold at: €60 to €70 for 29-34 kgs, €70 to €80 for 34-38 kgs, €80 to €90 for 38-42 kgs, €90 to €95 for 43-53 kgs

Ewe lambs sold at: €111 for 53 kgs, €111 for 51 kgs, €113 for 53 kgs

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €110.

There was a smaller entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday 31st October. An improved trade for quality in-spec cattle and also for plainer type heifers.

Plainer types and bulls were more difficult to sell.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €1.70/kg to €2.40/kg

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg

Fat cows sold from €465/head to €1140/head

Beef bullocks over 600 kgs - €580 to €865 over

Store bullocks - €350 to €725 over

Beef heifers - €470 to €740 over

Store heifers - €300 to €620 over

Dry cows - €465 to €1140 each

Regular Sales

Sheep Sale every Monday at 11am

Cattle Sale every Thursday at 11am