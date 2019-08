Stronger trade for fat lambs at Markethill

An entry of 1900 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, 31st July sold in a noticeably stronger trade for fat lambs.

Store trade remained steady and another large entry of cull ewes returned a steady demand.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £87 each paid for 24.9kilos 349p with all good quality pens selling from 330p to 350p per kilo paid for 24.6kilos at £86 each. The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 25.5kilos at £83.80 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 350p to 375p per kilo paid for 20kilos at £75 followed by 373p per kilo for 22.4kilos at £83.50 each.

Store lamb trade was exceptionally strong with light stores selling readily from 380p to 480p per kilo paid for 10.2kilo at £49 each from a Katesbridge farmer followed by 454p per kilo for 25 lambs weighing 14.1kilos at £64 each from a Castlewellan farmer. Stronger store lambs sold to 397p per kilo for 16kilos @ £63.50 each and up to £68 each for 17.3kilos 393p per kilo.

Another large entry of 540 cull ewes continued to sell in a very strong demand with good quality ewes selling from £80 to £113 each and poorer quality ewes from £50 to £70 each.

The first sale of breeding hoggets sold at a very good demand to a top of £175 with others at £168, £165 and £160 each. Main demand from £140 to £155 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Keady farmer 24.6k £86 350p, Armagh producer 24.9k £87 349p, Warrenpoint farmer 24.4k £84 344p, Belleeks farmer 24.6k £84 341p, Warrenpoint seller 24.9k £85 341p, Cullyhanna farmer 24.2k £82.50 341p, Portadown farmer 24.5k £82 335p, Portadown farmer 24k £80 333p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Portadown seller 20k £75 375p, Keady seller 22.4k £83.50 373p, Keady producer 20k £73.50 368p, Cookstown producer 22.5k £82.50 367p, Jerrettspass farmer 23.3k £85 365p, Belleeks seller 20.7k £74.50 360p, Portadown producer 21.4k £77 360p, Cullyhanna farmer 22.4k £80.50 359p.

STORES: Katesbridge farmer 10.2k £49 480p, Katesbridge farmer 10.8k £50 463p, Castlewellan producer 14.1k £64 454p, Castlewellan producer 12.9k £57 442p, Donaghacloney farmer 12.2k £53 435p, Mullabawn farmer 13.7k £58.50 427p, Banbridge seller 13.2k £54.50 413p, Rostrevor farmer 14.9k £61.50 413p, Portadown producer 14k £57 407p.