Student bursary sponsorship on the rise

The 2018-19 Higher Education bursary programme was recently launched at Greenmount Campus with over £24,000 available.

This is the largest bursary sponsorship that has ever been on offer to students at Greenmount and reinforces the tremendous and sustained support industry has for the higher education programmes available in agriculture and horticulture.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, thanked sponsors for their willingness to support young people entering higher education at Greenmount Campus.

He said: “While the money is important in assisting students fund their academic studies, many bursary providers also provide paid work placements and jobs on graduation which are additional benefits for the bursary recipients.”

Mr McKendry concluded by encouraging all students to apply for the numerous bursaries on offer.

The twenty four bursaries, worth at least £1,000 each, are on offer to full-time students who have commenced the BSc honours degree in Agricultural Technology, the Foundation Degree in Agriculture and Technology and the Foundation Degree in Horticulture courses in September 2018.

Students apply on a competitive basis by submitting a report on a topic provided by the awarding organisation or by attending an interview.

This year’s bursaries have been generously provided by: ABP Food Group, AI Services Ltd, Bank of Ireland, Bulrush Horticulture Ltd, Calor NI Ltd, Cogent, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Devenish Nutrition, Dunbia, Fane Valley, Genus ABS, Gibson Trust, Irish Farmers’ Journal, John Thompson and Sons, Moy Park Ltd, National Beef Association, Out There Services, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ulster Grassland Society and Yara.