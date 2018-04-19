Student finds dream job on work placement

Chloe Williams is passionate about animals, and has been for her whole life. This led to her studying BSc (Hons) Animal Behaviour and Welfare at Harper Adams University, but it wasn’t until her placement year that she found the area she’d like to build a career in.

The 21 year-old final year student from Walsall, West Midlands, has recently been awarded the Worshipful Company of Poulters’ Charitable Trust Scholarship to help her build a career in the poultry sector, with a long-term aim to work in the grandparent stock area.

Reflecting on the lead-up to placement, Chloe said: “My course has taught me widely in subject matters, such as health management, farm animal science, welfare science and companion animal studies. It’s also opened my mind to job sectors I was not aware of before university.

“In farm animal science, I learnt about many sectors of the animal agriculture industry and the poultry laying sector interested me the most. From having an interest in avian species as a child, and then experiencing a tour around the poultry farm on the Harper Adams campus, my interest grew further.

“This led to my poultry-based placement year with Hy-Line UK, where I learnt indispensable knowledge on the day old chick producing industry. I also found the work on the parent side of the hatchery very enjoyable. This included getting orders ready for transporting globally and quality checking chicks before transportation.

“I also worked extensively in grandparent rearing and laying farms throughout my placement. The work surrounding grandparent stock has become a particular area of the business I’m highly knowledgeable and interested in.

“For my hard work, I was awarded a business trip to Hy-Line International Technical School in Iowa, USA, where my enthusiasm for grandparent-related work grew.

“The Hy-Line Technical School enabled me to network with Hy-Line employees from around the globe and I got a real insight into the importance of the grandparent stock produced by the Hy-Line UK sector.

“My goal is to create a career in the poultry industry and ultimately, I aim to work with grandparent stock.

“The Worshipful Company of Poulters’ Charitable Trust Scholarship has really boosted my confidence and helped finance final year and enabled me to consider relocation for a graduate job.

“I’d like to thank the Worshipful Company of Poulters for this fantastic opportunity, which is of great help to me through my final year.”