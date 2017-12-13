Student receives Dairy Council for NI ‘Sports Nutrition Award’

Kathryn Stewart from Bushmills is the worthy recipient of The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland Sports Nutrition Award which is given to the Ulster University student who receives the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition.

Speaking about the award Kathryn, who is a registered dietitian, commented: “I was delighted to find out I had won the award as I am from a dairy farm and this will most likely be the closest I get to following in my dad’s footsteps (of becoming a dairy farmer).

“On a serious note, the Sport and Exercise Nutrition MSc has taught me valuable knowledge and skills in such an interesting area and I have recently started to put these into practice with a local sports team.”

MSc Course director at Ulster University, Dr Andrea McNeilly added: “This is a fantastic achievement for Kathryn and recognises her hard work during the past year.”

Commenting on the award Dr Mike Johnston, MBE Dairy Council chief executive said: “We are delighted to be working with the School of Sport and through this award wish to encourage excellence in both research and the education of the sports and exercise nutritionists of tomorrow. I would like to congratulate Kathryn and look forward to seeing the next batch of talented students coming through the course in 2018.”